Rianna and Nizar’s Romantic Beach Proposal Will Give You Butterflies!

Seeing people going all out to ensure they put a smile on the faces of the people they love is just so wholesome.

Nizar asked Rianna to marry him during her mum’s birthday dinner and she never saw it coming. Just when she thought he wasn’t going to be present for the dinner, he showed up and left her speechless with a romantic proposal on the beach. With their family and friends present, Rianna said yes to the love of he life with so much joy. We absolutely love thoughtful proposals like this and these lovebirds have totally made our day!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

Here’s how Nizar popped the question to Rianna:

My family and I were flying to the Caribbean (Grenada where I’m from) to celebrate my mum’s 50th! We had my mum’s all-white “birthday dinner” which was In fact my proposal (hence why I’m wearing a white dress) and a few other events planned. I was gutted that my fiancé wasn’t able to make it. His father passed away the year before so he had plans to fly back to Ghana (where he’s from) to sort a few things and celebrate the one-year remembrance. I totally understood and just prayed that next time, he’ll be able to come back home with me.

Little did I know he had been saving up and a year ago (3rd of November 2022 to be exact) he organised all of his family to come together and booked their flights for Grenada in August 2023 for the surprise proposal. This entire time, I had no clue! I honestly thought I was attending my mother’s birthday dinner but lo and behold it was MY PROPOSAL! It was a dream come true and then some! He bought WiFi on the plane, so it still seemed as if he was at home and woke up at 3 a.m. Grenada time to still be able to send me good morning texts (with the same U.K. – Grenada time difference). He honestly thought of everything! He partnered up with some amazing talents in Grenada and gave me the perfect surprise proposal!

