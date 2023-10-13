Connect with us

Weddings

Feel The Bliss of Love in Nhyira and Daniel's White Wedding Video

Weddings

Rianna and Nizar's Romantic Beach Proposal Will Give You Butterflies!

Weddings

Philo Reluctantly Spent Extra Hours at Work and Found Her Soulmate, Nate!

Weddings

Wale & Christianah Clicked After The Second Shot!

Weddings

May and David's Moms Did The Matchmaking! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

Weddings

Dive Into a Weekend of Love and Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Ebunife and Ian's White Wedding Was a Burst of Love & Happiness!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Taibat & Temitope Met 16 years Ago - Now, They Get To Have Their Dream Wedding!

Weddings

From Facebook Friends To Soulmates! Enjoy Toyin & Keddy’s Beautiful Love Story

Sweet Spot Weddings

Lateefah & Eziefulah Pre-wedding Shoot is The Perfect Dose of Sweetness Your Day Needs!

Weddings

Feel The Bliss of Love in Nhyira and Daniel’s White Wedding Video

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The joy that love brings is incomparable.  Today, we’re taking in all that joy through sweethearts,  Nhyira and Daniel! They found love in each other and said ‘Yes’ to forever.

They exchanged their vows in a solemn church ceremony with their family and friends present. Their wedding began with the bride and groom getting all glammed up for a beautiful day. Nhyira looked absolutely elegant in her dress and Daniel looked dapper. The reception was filled with so much energy and the couple and their squad came through with sleek dance moves. They had such a beautiful wedding and you will be watching their video with a huge smile on your face.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @maxwelljennings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php