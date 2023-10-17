Want An Alternative To Meat? See How To Make Wàrà Bẹ́skẹ́ (Tofu) At Home | WATCH

Connect with us

Want An Alternative To Meat? See How To Make Wàrà Bẹ́skẹ́ (Tofu) At Home

Jim Iyke Opens Up on His Mom's Legacy, Faith & His Latest Film on Teju Babyface's Podcast

"I'm still nice, but it's the no-nonsense Mariam this period" - Mariam Timmer talks "The Real Housewives of Lagos" S2

"I'll be ignoring a lot of unnecessary drama this season" - Laura Ikeji-Kanu on "The Real Housewives of Lagos"

Check Out This Fabulous Transformation From Enioluwa Adeoluwa's New Series — MAKEOVER With ENI

Tony Soft Pink, Pearls, Gems & Silver: Check Out This Sultry Dinner Lewk From Toni Olaoye | WATCH

Bimbo Ademoye drops Hilarious New Episode of “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion”

6 Easy Recipes You Can Try with Tiger Nuts, Courtesy of Chef Zeelicious!

Dimma Umeh Lets Us In On Her Surprise Proposal in New Vlog | Watch

Watch Episode 14 of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs” on BN TV

4 hours ago

Tofu is a protein meal prepared by coagulating soy milk (extracted from processed soybeans) and pressing the resulting curds into solid white blocks of varying softness: silken, soft, firm, extra (or super) firm. It is popular amongst the Yoruba-speaking tribes of West Africa where it is known as Wàrà bẹ́skẹ́ and consumed as a beloved substitute for beef, fish & other animal proteins.

Nigerian food blogger and YouTuber — Remi Collins is out with a tutorial detailing how anyone can make this nutritious and vegetarian-friendly meal at home. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

The term “Tofu” is of Japanese origin though Tofu making was first recorded during the Chinese Han dynasty about 2000 years ago. Chinese legend ascribes its invention to Prince Liu An (179–122 BC) of Anhui province. It was later introduced to Japan during the Nara period (710–794). Amongst the English, Tofu is known as bean curd.

Remi’s Tofu recipe is detailed below:

3 cups of soybeans (soaked for 5 hours or overnight)
5-6 Litres of water in total
Coagulant: 2 cups of fermented pap water OR 2-3 tablespoons lime/juice diluted with half cup of water OR some vinegar

For seasoning she used:
1 teaspoon salt
1 stock cube
2 tablespoons Suya pepper (yaji)

Want to check out her Yaji recipe/tutorial, hit the ▶ button below:

