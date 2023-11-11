Blaqbonez Is Apple Music’s Featured Artist for November’s Rap Life Africa



Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Blaqbonez on this week’s episode.

Ebro and Africa Now Radio host, Nandi Madida, chat about his latest single “ROAD RUNNER feat. Black Sherif” off his latest album Emeka Must Shine available to stream on Apple Music.

Alongside Blaqbonez, Rap Life Radio also features Shane Eagle & Jahlil Beats’ “KRYPTON” off his new album AKiRA, as well as Reminisce feat. ODUMODUBLVCK, Dremo & Powpeezy’s “Olu Maintain”.

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez (real name Akumefule Chukwuemeka George) explores provocative themes between Caribbean, Afrobeats and hip-hop soundscapes, and sets himself apart as a result. Born and raised in Imo, Nigeria, the rapper and singer-songwriter is known for his versatile, energetic and competitive style of rap, that earned him a deal with M.I Abaga’s Chocolate City Records.

“These are real exciting times,” he tells Apple Music. “Hip-hop in Naija is hotter than ever, and I appreciate being the cover artist of such a huge playlist, being a poster for our thriving community, not slowing down anytime soon.”