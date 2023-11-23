Connect with us

Di'Ja Is Back With A New EP & You Will Love These Stunning Shots From Her Cover Shoot

What Happens When Gwen Stefani & Jackie Aina Meet Up For Rapid Fire? Find Out Here

Lilian Afegbai Will Show You How To Channel That Baddie-Aesthetic 7 Days A Week

MAC Cosmetics Unveils Stunning Makeup for Lisa Folawiyo's Fashion Show

The 72nd Miss Universe Rocked A Girdled South African Masterpiece For Her Final Walk In El Salvador

Mitchel Ihezue Was Stunning at the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition

Beauty Etsanyi Tukura Will Show You How To Relish A Lifestyle Of Fashion On This Week In Style

Mitchel Ihezue Is In El Salvador Representing Nigeria At The 72nd Miss Universe - Here's How To Vote!

Narciso Rodriguez Celebrates Femininity and Fragrance at Exclusive 'All of Me' Perfume Launch Event

ICYMI: Neo Akpofure Was 1 Heart Throbbing Bloke At Emmy Kasbit's Lagos Fashion Week Show

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Your fave is back with face cards that never decline! Di’ja returns to thrill fans with not just her sonorous voice but her staggering beauty. For the cover of her new single dropping this Friday, the Awww crooner dons kinky faux locs and glossy cocoa lips with a snatched face and accentuated dark-lined eyes on a pretty white and brown outfit. Scroll and swipe to view:

Di’ja’s makeup was artfully done by Olaide Ibonye, the creative lead at Ara by Laide Makeovers, her hair was styled by Funke Enigbonjaye and shot by Kolapo Tolu Odesanmi of Kolapo Studios.

Where words fail, music speaks

— Di’ja

Produced by John Ighodaro famously known as Johnny Drille and  Honey Adum, Half of ME is the title of her latest work. Check out a snippet of the EP coming to you on Friday below:

Credits

Muse & Stylist: @aphrodija
Photography: @kolapostudios
Makeup Artist: @arabylaide
Hairstylist: @stylesbyennyblac
Jewellery: @tarocollection.co.uk
Song Writing: @aphrodija x @honeyadum
Cc: @madsolutions @thegovn
Artwork: @weirdxela
Art Direction: @aphrodija

