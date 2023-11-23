Beauty
Di’Ja Is Back With A New EP & You Will Love These Stunning Shots From Her Cover Shoot
Your fave is back with face cards that never decline! Di’ja returns to thrill fans with not just her sonorous voice but her staggering beauty. For the cover of her new single dropping this Friday, the Awww crooner dons kinky faux locs and glossy cocoa lips with a snatched face and accentuated dark-lined eyes on a pretty white and brown outfit. Scroll and swipe to view:
Di’ja’s makeup was artfully done by Olaide Ibonye, the creative lead at Ara by Laide Makeovers, her hair was styled by Funke Enigbonjaye and shot by Kolapo Tolu Odesanmi of Kolapo Studios.
Where words fail, music speaks
— Di’ja
Produced by John Ighodaro famously known as Johnny Drille and Honey Adum, Half of ME is the title of her latest work. Check out a snippet of the EP coming to you on Friday below:
Credits
Muse & Stylist: @aphrodija
Photography: @kolapostudios
Makeup Artist: @arabylaide
Hairstylist: @stylesbyennyblac
Jewellery: @tarocollection.co.uk
Song Writing: @aphrodija x @honeyadum
Cc: @madsolutions @thegovn
Artwork: @weirdxela
Art Direction: @aphrodija