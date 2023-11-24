Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote)

Denim has been a fashion staple for stylish wardrobes for over a century. From workwear to high fashion outfits, this indigo-dyed fabric is one of the most versatile clothing options available for men and women today. Apart from its durability and unique design, denim’s ability to transform from simple to chic with little styling alterations makes it a fashionista’s go-to piece.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delphine Onyii Okoronkwo (@delonyii)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engr Ada | Content Creator (@styletitudebyada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TUMI LINKS (@tumilinx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TUMI LINKS (@tumilinx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Amadi Victor (@asil_fro)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu 🇳🇬👸🏽 (@the_real_chi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandriah 🤍 (@tostos_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanele Lindelwe Khumalo (@sanelekhumalo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nancy_nu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaisang Keaikitse Noge (@ms_noge)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote)

That wraps it up for Issue 257!