New Music: Didi Willz - Money

TG Omori, Chinko Ekun, Hotyce Pay to Tribute to Oladips Following His Sad Passing

New Video: DJ Tunez feat. Terry Apala — Apala Disco

Watch Kizz Daniel's Vevo Ctrl Live Performance of "Anchovy" and "My G"

New Music: Shatta Wale - Designer

New Music: YungMillz - Sista Precious

New Music: Yungsniekey feat. Terry Apala — PAMI

New Music: Reekado Banks - Fakosi

Asake & H.E.R. Join Forces for the Remix of "Lonely At The Top" | Listen Here

Rema Reigns Supreme at His 02 Arena "Ravage Uprising" Concert

New Music: Didi Willz – Money

Published

4 hours ago

 on


Rising music sensation Didi Willz has officially announced the release of her latest single, “Money.” The upbeat track delves into the euphoria of financial security, exploring the newfound confidence and peace that money can bring. Didi Willz’s lyrics resonate with listeners, capturing the essence of freedom and happiness that comes with economic stability.

“Money is more than just paper; it’s my source of strength. It fuels my dreams and allows me to pursue my passions without inhibition,” says the talented artist.

Listen to the track below:

Stream here

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

