It’s common to hear career professionals argue that they are at work to do their jobs and not to build relationships or make friends. On the other hand, some believe that while they are just there to work, it wouldn’t hurt to build relationships. These are two parallel positions on building relationships in the workplace. But does it have to be a zero-sum game?

In January 2024, it will be 15 years since I joined the corporate workforce and started working at a multinational company. Initially, I had the mindset of “every man for himself”, “I’m just here to work”, “I’m loved at home, so I don’t need anyone’s love here”, and so on. I didn’t attend corporate team bonding events or colleagues’ events. I wanted to minimise distractions and drama as much as possible. I was laser-focused on my tasks and had no connections with the people I worked with.

Looking back now, I realise that it cost me. I missed out on building personal relationships with my colleagues, which made me feel isolated many times. I didn’t go above and beyond to support them, and neither did they. Isolation can lead to burnout, and I was burnt out too. However, I was able to turn the tide before it was too late. That’s why I advocate for career professionals to build relationships at work.

We spend most of our time at work, so it’s essential to be happy while we’re there. It makes a lot of difference when we genuinely like the people we work with. Liking them starts from knowing them and is nurtured by maintaining a relationship with them. The best part? Your mental health will thank you.

Building relationships at work helps us become better and more refined personally and professionally. As the saying goes, “iron sharpens iron.” That’s what happens when we draw from and leverage the skills, knowledge, and attributes of our colleagues. Allies and friends at work can be catalysts for our personal and professional growth.

Collaboration and productivity can be enhanced when you work with people you have a relationship with. Projects become more than just tasks when you have camaraderie. You never know when you might need someone’s help, so it’s important to invest in building relationships at work that you can rely on without feeling guilty. This will help you receive feedback that you can take seriously and give feedback that the recipients will take seriously. If you’ve ever found yourself being defensive to feedback, it’s likely because of a lack of trust between you and the person giving it. Building and maintaining relationships can help establish trust.

For career advancement, you need your colleagues to mention your name in rooms that you are not in. No need for plenty story on this point. If you don’t gerrit, forget abourrit. Now, I am not saying you should be bosom friends with all your colleagues. No, that’s not even practical. However, at the very least, build and maintain a cordial relationship with them.

Do you believe in keeping work strictly professional, or have you experienced the transformative power of workplace friendships? Share your thoughts with me.

