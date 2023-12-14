Watch The Latest Episode of Biodun Stephen’s “Sugar Chops” on BN TV



Shutter Speed Projects has released a brand new episode of Biodun Stephen’s side-splitting web series, “Sugar Chops.”

“Sugar Chops follows the story of 16-year-old Titi, aka Chops, and her mom, Ms. B, as they take us on a hilarious journey of mischief, friendship, and romance.”

The series stars Bisola Aiyeola, Ariyike Olowolagba, Michael Afolarin, Ayuba Adebayo, Timi Richards, and a handful of special appearances by your favourites.

Watch the new episode below: