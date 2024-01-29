Love in All Its Shades: Ibejii Unveils The ‘Yellow Vanilla Album’

Fresh off his award-winning success, Nigerian artist Ibejii announces the release of his exciting new album, Yellow Vanilla. In ‘Yellow Vanilla,’ Ibejii delves into new sonic territory, exploring a fusion of West African roots with elements of blues, jazz, and soul.

Yellow Vanilla’ offers a vibrant introduction to Ibejii’s sound, featuring a range of engaging tracks exploring themes of love and relationships. With its relatable themes and engaging melodies, ‘Yellow Vanilla’ provides a compelling listening experience for those exploring the depths of love and connection. Listen to the Album Here

Tracklist:

Pink Pineapple: A soulful singer-songwriter anthem exploring escapism, romance, and melancholia, revealing the tale of sensuality and intimacy. Chocolate Hour: Mellow, romantic, and atmospheric, this song blends jazz, soul, and pop to create a lavish production in the style of the Great American Songbook. 8 Billion People: This mid-tempo anthem soars with infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics, celebrating the pure joy and simplicity of love between two souls. Love Lives Here: Zirra’s vocals float gracefully over a bed of breezy calypso-infused percussion and playful flute flourishes, creating a laid-back and inviting soundscape. Maybe Baby: A purple tribute to the golden age of pop, a jazzy ballad weaving soul, pop, and jazz to create a sultry sonic ambience. Omo Balogun: A percussive ballad inspired by the spatial movements of West African waka music, lifting the listener to the ideal nirvana that is love. Lantern: A charming ballad featuring Eri, singing of a desire to heal with love; uncomplicating music that lights the nightingale’s path to love. Trillion Dollar Dream: A soulful ballad drawing inspiration from classic jazz, weaving blues, electro-soul, and jazz to create a beautiful sound swearing endless love. Aremu: A languid, melancholic, and occasionally humorous song, taking the listener on a journey into the protagonist’s farm life as he lusts after his paramour through every working moment.

Production Credits

“Yellow Vanilla” was produced by DopeL and mixed and engineered by Emmanuel Ojo and Jajayi of Natialo Studios, Lagos.

Availability

“Yellow Vanilla” is available on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Press Contact

For press inquiries, interview requests, or additional information about Ibejii or “Yellow Vanilla,” please contact: Lola Ovayoza ; [email protected]

Ibejii is an award-winning Nigerian artist known for his fusion of West African percussive sounds with contemporary global music.

Ibejii’s eighth album, “Yellow Vanilla,” is a vibrant exploration of love through a genre-bending blend of pop, West African rhythms, bluesy inflections, and soulful grooves. The album’s rich instrumentation and smooth vocals evoke the timeless elegance of the Great American Songbook while offering a fresh and contemporary take on classic themes.

Ibejii was a double nominee for the 15th Headies Awards and proudly won the 2022 award for Best Alternative Album for his 2020 EndSARS-inspired album, “Intermission.”

Join the Ibejii community! Follow @Ibejiimusic on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be part of the passionate fanbase behind this vibrant artist.

#IbejiiMusic 2024

