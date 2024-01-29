All the Energy and Fun Moments from Davido’s Concert at The O2 Arena in London

Last night, fans of Davido filled the O2 Arena in London to watch their superstar treat them to an electrifying performance. This marks the 3rd time the famous Nigerian singer has performed at the arena, and it was no surprise that he once again shut down the entire place with sold-out tickets.

With his contagious energy and bubbling spirit, Davido made a grand entrance into the arena, sending fans into an absolute frenzy. He kicked off the performance with classic renditions of some of his chart-topping hit songs like ‘Skelewu‘, ‘Dami Duro‘, ‘Fall‘, ‘Unavailable‘ and ‘If‘ having the crowd singing word-for-word and jamming to the beats.

Davido and Kizz Daniel

The atmosphere was already charged, but it even got hotter when the sensational Kizz Daniel joined Davido on stage, going way back to perform ‘One Ticket’. The crowd’s excitement reached new heights when they performed their new song, the ‘Twe Twe‘ remix.

Davido and Angelique Kidjo

Grammy Award winner and legend Angelique Kidjo also joined Davido on stage to perform their collaborative song, ‘Na Money’, from the Timeless Album together; it was such a beautiful and captivating moment.

See more highlights from the concert:

The concert is the sixth of his European Tour with the next one coming up on the 31st of this month at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.