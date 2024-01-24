Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Business Owners Can Embrace Strategies for Progress in This Time & Age

Embrace technological advancements for innovation

It’s a different thing when you embrace technology; it’s another thing when you innovate with it. As the world evolves more into the digital era, businesses must harness technology for growth, organisations must embrace innovation, and leverage digital tools to stay relevant and ahead of the competition. Each company must research to find out the best technology fit for their customers and business model.

Prioritise diversity and inclusion

According to research, workplaces that prioritise diversity and inclusivity tend to outperform those that do not. Organisations must hire a diverse team of individuals with varying personalities, perspectives, skills, experiences, ages, genders, and backgrounds at all levels. A McKinsey study found that businesses with diverse executive teams are 25% more likely to have above-average profitability. I recommend that organisations prioritise diversity and inclusion as part of their business culture. I also advise them to embrace different perspectives for innovation and better decision-making.

Implement sustainable business practices

Sustainability should not just be a buzzword or trend; it should be a business imperative. I believe that sustainable practices are essential for long-term business success. To stay afloat, some particular businesses must align their businesses with eco-friendly initiatives that contribute positively to the environment and resonate with their conscious consumers.

Foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement

Business scopes change, so fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement is paramount. According to the World Economic Forum, by the year 2025, 60% of workplace skills will be obsolete and 50% of your workforce will need upskilling every 6 months. Your organisation and business must therefore encourage employees to embrace a mindset of constant improvement. Invest in staff continuous learning and upskilling. Ensure their workforce remains adaptable and resilient in the face of change. Investing in coaching your workforce is the most productive and profitable investment today in learning and development. Coaching has become the most preferred learning and development intervention for board members, CEOs, executives, managers and leaders.