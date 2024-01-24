Features
Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Business Owners Can Embrace Strategies for Progress in This Time & Age
Over the last two decades, I have inspired different people to embrace strategic approaches to their businesses, careers, and personal lives, and them empowered others to navigate challenges with resilience, capitalise on opportunities, and ultimately craft fulfilling narratives in their professional and personal endeavours. What I have noticed, however, is that some people and businesses fail to adapt to the trending narratives. To grow in all spheres of life at the present age, there are strategies to be adopted.
Embrace technological advancements for innovation
It’s a different thing when you embrace technology; it’s another thing when you innovate with it. As the world evolves more into the digital era, businesses must harness technology for growth, organisations must embrace innovation, and leverage digital tools to stay relevant and ahead of the competition. Each company must research to find out the best technology fit for their customers and business model.
Prioritise diversity and inclusion
According to research, workplaces that prioritise diversity and inclusivity tend to outperform those that do not. Organisations must hire a diverse team of individuals with varying personalities, perspectives, skills, experiences, ages, genders, and backgrounds at all levels. A McKinsey study found that businesses with diverse executive teams are 25% more likely to have above-average profitability. I recommend that organisations prioritise diversity and inclusion as part of their business culture. I also advise them to embrace different perspectives for innovation and better decision-making.
Implement sustainable business practices
Sustainability should not just be a buzzword or trend; it should be a business imperative. I believe that sustainable practices are essential for long-term business success. To stay afloat, some particular businesses must align their businesses with eco-friendly initiatives that contribute positively to the environment and resonate with their conscious consumers.
Foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement
Business scopes change, so fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement is paramount. According to the World Economic Forum, by the year 2025, 60% of workplace skills will be obsolete and 50% of your workforce will need upskilling every 6 months. Your organisation and business must therefore encourage employees to embrace a mindset of constant improvement. Invest in staff continuous learning and upskilling. Ensure their workforce remains adaptable and resilient in the face of change. Investing in coaching your workforce is the most productive and profitable investment today in learning and development. Coaching has become the most preferred learning and development intervention for board members, CEOs, executives, managers and leaders.
However, business development does not rely only on business owners or founders. Employees, who wish to progress in their careers, also have a huge effort to contribute.
Develop soft skills
In today’s world where automation, AI, and technology play a significant role, soft skills are crucial. World Economic Forum emphasises the importance of skills such as emotional intelligence, critical reasoning, design thinking, problem-solving, innovation, creativity, and effective communication for career success. To complement their technical expertise, everyone needs to develop soft skills. Effective communication is also a key factor in your career journey. To achieve personal and professional survival and success, it’s essential to engage a top coach.
Cultivate a growth mindset
Research in psychology has shown that having a growth mindset is crucial for personal and professional development. As a coach, I always encourage my clients to cultivate a growth mindset that views challenges as opportunities for learning and growth. This mindset helps people become more resilient and move forward in their careers. Those with a growth mindset believe that anyone can achieve anything and can change and develop through experience and learning. It opens up endless possibilities and propels you into a powerful and positive state of mind, allowing you to achieve phenomenal success.
Build a personal board of advisors
Successful individuals often have a network of mentors and coaches. According to a study by Harvard Business Review, professionals who have mentors and coaches are more likely to receive promotions, pay raises, and bonuses, and they also tend to feel more satisfied with their careers. If you want to keep growing and progressing in your career, it’s important to have an adviser who can work with you and support you in creating the career of your dreams. Top professionals, from business to music, sports, and entertainment, have managers and coaches.
Similarly, to improve your personal growth, you must prioritise your mental health and well-being, set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound) goals, and cultivate a mindset of resilience, discipline, and adaptability. As we navigate the opportunities and challenges of the new year, it is imperative to adopt these strategies for business, career, and personal success.