Meristem Securities: 7 Ways to Grow Your Money Without Breaking a Sweat in 2024

It is a few weeks into January 2024, but the smart ones are leaving no stone unturned, especially as it relates to their family, loved ones, work, and, more importantly, what they do with their funds.

The simple truth is, not everyone will have an incredible start to January and, by extension, a great 2024 like the current X (formerly Twitter) sensation, Debbie, whose single post turned her entire life and that of her family around. However, you can make very smart and measurable decisions from now on that set your 2024 apart from those who don’t.

It is imperative to note that as everyone steps into 2024, the importance of making smart financial decisions becomes more evident than ever. With economic landscapes constantly evolving, the intelligent ones are seeking ways to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

For Meristem Securities, a leading capital market conglomerate with over two decades of heritage, there is no better time to invest, as the brand recognizes the potential within the Nigerian market and is dedicated to guiding investors toward smart and profitable choices. To better guide you in making the right investment decisions, the Meristem team has provided a 7-pointer to help you invest wisely in Nigeria in 2024.

Embrace Mutual Funds

Did you know that you can make an intelligent decision to invest in Mutual Funds with the same N10,000 spent on eating suya or a large box of pizza?

The reality is that Mutual Funds offer a low-cost method of investing in bonds, stocks, treasury bills, and other fixed-income instruments, making them an essential component of a diversified investment portfolio, especially for those with a conservative risk appetite.

Meristem Securities mutual funds allow investors to begin their investment journey with as low as NGN 10,000 for the first month and fund their account with any amount subsequently. Additionally, this investment option never expires and allows the owner to gain interest as early as 30 days.

Explore the Real Estate Market

The Nigerian real estate market has demonstrated resilience and consistent growth over the years. Fueled by a rising population and increasing urbanization, the demand for both residential and commercial properties continues to rise. Discerning investors can capitalize on opportunities in residential, commercial, or industrial real estate, tailoring their investments to align with their risk appetite and financial objectives.

For clients keen on investment opportunities, Meristem presents the Real Estate Advantage Portfolio—a Naira and British pound-denominated investment solution meticulously crafted to leverage the advantages of currency appreciation for the British pounds denomination, capital appreciation for the naira denomination, and the generation of rental income.

Through this innovative product, investors can pool funds, co-own real estate, and generate income through various avenues such as short-term rentals, extended stay rentals, and full-term tenancy arrangements. The seasoned real estate team at Meristem stands ready to guide and advise clients on selecting the right properties and portfolios for their investment endeavors.

Take a Target Savings Plan

One of the easiest ways to manage impulsive spending is to cultivate the habit of saving towards a specific goal. This approach is also a proven way to have an amazing December, having saved a particular sum over time to be spent on well-deserved celebrations during the festive season.

Meristem provides an opportunity for smart individuals to save towards a target and help them achieve it. Through the Wealthbuddy by Meristem app, you can transform from simply hoping to living your goals. This app enables you to set your targets and achieve them when they matter most or even before.

Invest while you shield yourself from currency risk

In recent years, one of the ways that Nigerians keep funds is to save in a foreign currency. The question then is, why not earn returns on these funds?

Meristem’s Dollar investment portfolio gives you that perfect shield from exchange rate risk. The investment option is a great way to earn returns in foreign currency by investing in dollar-denominated instruments.

Own Government Bonds and Treasury Bills

As interest rates evolve in response to economic dynamics, bond investments become increasingly relevant for investors seeking fixed-income opportunities. Meristem offers access to various bonds—sovereign and corporate—as well as investment in Treasury Bills, allowing investors to take advantage of the yields generated by these investments.

Invest in Shares

Historically, stocks have shown the potential for long-term capital appreciation. By investing in shares of growing companies, investors can benefit from the overall growth of the economy.

Moreso, stocks have historically provided a hedge against inflation. As the prices of goods and services rise over time, the value of companies and their earnings may also increase, helping to preserve the purchasing power of your investment. The Meristem stocks option provides a veritable platform for investment in 2024.

Take a Fix Tip Plan

The Fixed-Term Investment Portfolio offered by Meristem is an excellent choice for individuals looking to achieve specific short-term projects. This investment plan provides the opportunity to set aside money and earn higher interest than a typical savings account in just 30 days. Whether you’re aiming for a new phone, a house, or seeking a better way to invest, Fix-Tip makes it all easy.

As you navigate the complexities of the financial world in 2024, investing smartly is more critical than ever. Therefore, while making your money moves in 2024, understand that Meristem stands as your reliable partner, helping you make smart and informed investment decisions in the Nigerian market and globally

