New EP: Ekunrawo — Show Some Love



Russian-based Nigerian music act Adeleke Timileyin Tunde, popularly known as Ekunrawo, released his debut EP, “Show Some Love.”

Show Some Love is a 6-track EP with songs like “Sweet Love,” “I Got You,” and “Show Some Love.” Other songs on the project are “See You See Me,” “For My Head,” and “Fear.”



The EP also has collaborations with Peruzzi and Papilongo. On July 28, 2023, Ekunrawo released the collaboration “For My Head” with Perruzi and a video for the song as the lead single from the EP.

