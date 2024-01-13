Obi Asika, Ali Nuhu, Chalya Shagaya... Meet President Tinubu's Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy Appointees

The Presidency, on Friday, January 12th, announced that President Tinubu has approved the appointment of eleven new CEOs for agencies in the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy. Among them are entertainment executive, Obi Asika; actor Ali Nuhu; and fashion and PR maven Chalya Shagaya.

See the full list of appointees below:

Tola Akerele – Director-General, National Theatre

Akerele is the founder and creative director at iDesign, an interior design firm set up in 2006. She is a graduate of KLC School of Design – London and Parsons School of Design – New York, and since 2019, have served as the vice president of Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN). She is the founder of Soto Gallery, Orishirishi kitchen, and co-founder of Bogobiri House.

Dr. Shaibu Husseini — Director-General, National Films and Censors Board

Husseini is the Deputy Director at the National Troupe of Nigeria, a reporter-at-large with the Guardian Newspapers, and an adjunct professor at the University of Lagos Mass Communications Department. He is also the head of jury at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs).

Obi Asika — Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture

Asika is a creative industries expert who is the founder of Storm Records that signed notable Nigerian acts such as Darey Art-Alade, Jazzman Olofin, Sauce Kid, Naeto C, Ikechukwu, Yung6, Sasha P, among others. He is the co-founder of Social Media Week Lagos, A Nigerian Idol judge, and Convener of Africa Soft Power.

Aisha Adamu Augie — Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture

Augie is a photographer with a bachelors degree in MAss Communication, filmmaking certifications from New York Film Academy, and the winner of the British Council Through-My-Eyes Competition in 2014. In 2011, Augie won the Creative Artist of the Year award at The Future Awards.

Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan — Chief Conservator, National War Museum

Koinyan is the Founder and Senior Partner of Smart Alliance Consulting with over 13 years Experience in Strategic and Managerial roles in Private and Public Sectors. He holds a Masters Degree in Programme and Project Management from the University of Warwick, a Postgraduate Diploma in Strategy and Innovation from the Said Business School, University of Oxford, and a Graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Nigeria. He is currently a PhD candidate at University of Bradford.

Ahmed Sodangi — Director-General, National Gallery of Art

Sodangi, an experienced Charter Manager, is a Project Officer at Nigeria’s Bank of Industry (BOI) with experience in the import and export industry. He holds a masters degree in Management and International Business from Birmingham City University.

Chalya Shagaya — Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies

Shagaya is currently the Head of Government Relations at the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX). Over the years, she has worked in Oil and Gas, the Maritime Industry, Government and Public Relations, and is regarded as a fashion industry pioneer.

Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana — Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria

Gana is an artist who acquired her BA in Fine Arts in 1985, specialising in painting. In 1990, she was awarded an MFA in Painting. Over the years, she has worked as a tv presenter, and arts and culture director.

Otunba Biodun Ajiboye — Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation

Ajiboye is a communications and advertising practitioner, who was recently inducted by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

Ali Nuhu — Managing-Director, Nigerian Film Corporation

Nuhu is a renowned actor, director and producer in the Nigerian movie industry.

Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed — Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments

Mohammed served as Commissioner for Investment and Transport in Niger State. She holds an International Relations and English degree from Coventry University. Over the years, she has worked in marketing and service provider in the information and communications industry.