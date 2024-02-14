Etinosa & Bennett Are on a Magical Journey of Love! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Isn’t it amazing how a simple four-lettered word can hold so much power? Power to transform lives in the most magical ways. Etinosa and Bennett get to enjoy this magic of love and we are stoked for them!

They are serving us sweet doses of love and beauty with their pre-wedding photos and we are so obsessed. They slayed their looks effortlessly while tensioning us with their beautiful chemistry. Each frame is a reflection of their love and you’ll agree with us that is such a delight to see. Go on and take in all the sweetness as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Bride: @tee_nosa

Groom: @bennetto4

Makeup: @mosewabeauty_

Bride’s outfit: @mazellebridal

Photography @weddingsbytobi