Logos Olori features Davido & Musa Keys in Debut EP “Olori”

Avatar photo

Published

50 mins ago

 on

After a Grammy recognition for his contribution to Davido‘s hit single “Unavailable” which featured Musa Keys, Olamilekan Emeka Taiwo also known as Logos Olori has released his 7-track debut EP titled “Olori“. This album is Logos Olori’s journey through freedom, prosperity, and love. The entire body of work is solely written by him and it features Davido on track 2 titled “Easy on Me” and Musa Keys on track 6 titled “Hmm Hmm“.

With the effortless flow of addictive melodies, this project promises listeners an entrancing experience with each track and was produced by Mercury, Magicticks and Ragee.

Listen to the track below:

Stream the EP here

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

