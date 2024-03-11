From Childhood Passion to Global Impact: Joyce Lewis’ Mission for Sustainable Development

In the realm of Civil Engineering and Construction Management, Joyce Lewis stands out as a beacon of sustainable development. Her fervent dedication to environmentally conscious practices has made her a driving force in reshaping cities for the betterment of both people and the planet.

A Childhood Fascination Turned Mission:

Joyce’s journey into sustainable construction began with a childhood fascination for buildings, nurtured by her father’s thoughtful gifts and visits to construction sites. However, it was a moment of crisis when her community faced displacement due to floods that ignited her commitment to sustainable construction. This pivotal event set her on a path to pursue civil engineering, blending her passion for construction with a drive for positive change.

Transformative Projects and Advocacies:

Through projects like the EDEN Garden City Project (EDEN GCP), Joyce has pioneered strategies to promote sustainable living and environmental consciousness. Her efforts have impacted countless lives, from advocating for eco-friendly materials in infrastructure development to enlightening communities on sustainable waste management practices. From 2016 to the present, the EDEN GCP has positively impacted over 500,000 listeners on-air and facilitated waste management training to curb indiscriminate dumping of waste on roadways.

Hands-On Experience and Leadership:

With a wealth of experience in construction project management and quality control, Joyce has actively engaged with both the private sector and professional associations to address critical industry issues. Before embarking on her graduate studies, she worked as a consultant project manager for Faultless Finish Limited, overseeing the construction of a 37-unit residential apartment for a renowned real estate company in Nigeria.

Additionally, she worked as a quality control inspector for the Saipem Egina Jetty Project in Port Harcourt, Rivers State under Trevi Foundations Limited and many more. Over the last seven years, she has focused her construction project management practice on sustainable construction projects, directly interfacing with private sector players and participating in professional association programs.

Global Outreach and Community Service

Joyce’s impact extends beyond construction sites, as evidenced by her volunteer work with organizations like the Associated General Contracts of America California, Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and the Climate Reality Project.

Her dedication to community service, from volunteering for the Grab a Brush and Color a Life painting project that revamped six classroom blocks of Aromire Primary School, Mushin, Lagos State Nigeria, to distributing over four hundred sustainability educational materials and training high school students in building maintenance skills, demonstrates her unwavering commitment to societal upliftment. Furthermore, from 2016 to date, she has enlightened over 3500 African high school students from coastal communities about environmental sustainability and how they could incorporate it into their daily lifestyles.

Recognition and Future Aspirations

Joyce’s contributions have not gone unnoticed, earning her prestigious awards such as the Nigerian-American Partnership Award by the United States Consulate Lagos, Nigeria, the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, the Port Harcourt Chapter Chairman’s Award, Outstanding Civil Engineering Student Award, and scholarships from the Construction Management Association of America and, other esteem organizations.

As she pursues her master’s degree with a focus on Construction Management at San Jose State University in California, USA, Joyce aims to continue championing eco-friendly projects. Her goal is to specialize in sustainable building construction, the construction of emergency health centres, and low-cost housing units for families that are victims of natural disasters like earthquakes, floods, fire outbreaks, and more.

She also aspires to further her career to a PhD level in the future, developing outstanding research beneficial to the construction industry and mentoring the next generation of high school students interested in pursuing construction management/engineering programs.Her commitment to giving back to the next generation of construction professionals is truly unmatched.

Connect with Joyce Lewis

To learn more about Joyce’s journey and initiatives, visit her website and her LinkedIn page.

Joyce Lewis is not just a construction enthusiast; she is a catalyst for positive change, reshaping the landscape of American and African construction with her unwavering dedication to sustainability and community empowerment.

