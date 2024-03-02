You Will Love This Recipe for Authentic Ofe Oha Soup

Oha Soup is a traditional Nigerian dish, particularly associated with the Igbo ethnic group. Renowned for its distinctive taste, Oha Soup features a variety of ingredients that contribute to its rich flavor profile. Key components often include Oha leaves, which lend a slightly bitter and aromatic taste, as well as assorted meats, stockfish, and local spices. Oha Soup is often served with a starchy accompaniment like fufu, pounded yam, or garri.

Kickstart your journey to making tasty Oha soup with this recipe by Dobby’s Signature TV.

Watch below: