Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

You Will Love This Recipe for Authentic Ofe Oha Soup

BN TV Comedy Movies Nollywood

Watch Episode 2 of Lilian Afegbai's Comedy Series "Akanchawa Baddie"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 6 (S7) of Ndani's TV "Skinny Girl in Transit"

BN TV

Ibidunni Esho joins Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman on Episode 7 of "Due Parenting Pod"

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch Lilian Afegbai, Bimbo Ademoye & Beverly Osu in Episode 1 of "Akanchawa Baddie"

BN TV Comedy Movies Nollywood

Lape is Stranded, Find Out Why in Episode 2 (S2) of "Rofia Tailor Loran"

BN TV

"Mercy's Menu" Sizzles Back for Season 4 this March!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

EbonyLife Studios' New Series "Baby Farm" to star Rita Dominic-Anosike, Joseph Benjamin & Tope Tedela

BN TV Cuisine

You've Got to Try This Ukwa & Bitter Leaf Recipe by Dobby Signature

BN TV Movies & TV

Aisha Showed Up With an Impressive Resumé in Episode 6 of “The Interview”

BN TV

You Will Love This Recipe for Authentic Ofe Oha Soup

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Oha Soup is a traditional Nigerian dish, particularly associated with the Igbo ethnic group. Renowned for its distinctive taste, Oha Soup features a variety of ingredients that contribute to its rich flavor profile. Key components often include Oha leaves, which lend a slightly bitter and aromatic taste, as well as assorted meats, stockfish, and local spices. Oha Soup is often served with a starchy accompaniment like fufu, pounded yam, or garri.

Kickstart your journey to making tasty Oha soup with this recipe by Dobby’s Signature TV.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Advertisement

Star Features

Is Religion Helping People Find Peace in The Most Unsettling Circumstances?

Be Transformed By The Catalyst: Finding A Balance Between Traditional and Modern Parenting

Joy on The Road – Fauzziyah Oyebode on Finding Purpose as a Traffic Warden in Osogbo

Fridah Njeri Transformed a Faltering Floating Restaurant into a Tourist Site in Kenya

Chaste Inegbedion: Wisdom and Leadership Nuggets from Bob Marley’s “One Love” and “Exodus”
css.php