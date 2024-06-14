Bridge House College Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Special Commemorative Logo

Bridge House College (BHC), a leading Sixth Form College, is proud to announce its 20th Anniversary and unveil a special commemorative logo to mark this significant milestone.

Bridge House College, Ikoyi, is a Sixth Form college in Nigeria. Over the course of two decades, it has garnered an outstanding reputation by offering relevant curricula, skilled teachers, and the facilities required to instruct and mentor students toward admission to globally renowned universities. It is located within a gated estate in Ikoyi, with a lagoon view that provides a conducive atmosphere for learning, as well as for delivering heuristic pedagogy.

The college’s culture of academic excellence and moral discipline, along with students’ active participation in co-curricular activities, enhances its status as one of Nigeria’s leading educational institutions. BHC maintains high standards through its membership in the Council of British International Schools (COBIS).

Mission and Core Values

The college’s mission and values are as follows:

– Vision: “To help students achieve success in life through the acquisition of knowledge”

– Mission: “To empower students to achieve success in life, realise their optimum potential through intensive but highly personalised teaching methods, using modern resource material and technology”

– Core Values (RICE): Responsibility, Resilience, Integrity, Creativity, Empathy, and Excellence

College’s Strengths and Achievements

From its humble beginnings, the college has grown and evolved, achieving numerous successes and earning a reputation as a formidable and foremost Sixth Form College in Nigeria.

Some highlights of BHC’s achievements include:

Consistent excellent results in Cambridge Assessment International Education Examinations (CAIE) over the years, including: Top in the World Award in Law Best Across Three, 1st Place in Nigeria Top in Nigeria Awards in Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, and Business High Achievement Awards in Psychology, Sociology, Biology, Business, Accounting, Law, Information Technology, Economics, and Further Mathematics

Excellent performance in IELTS, SAT, and TOEFL over the years

Winner of the University of Dundee International Mooting Competition, Nigeria Champion, 2021 and 2024

First position at the US Consulate International Education Week Competition, 2023

Winner of APEN 2023 Debate Competition

Beacon of Safety Status Awards for Lagos State 2023/2024

Best in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) with Swansea University-2024

Council of British International Schools (COBIS) Compliance Status

Membership of AISEN, APEN, and COBIS

Established over 40 partnerships with universities across the world, including the UK, USA, Ireland, Grenada, Canada, Hungary, Ghana, and Nigeria

Successfully enrolled more than 3500 students in various universities worldwide

The new anniversary logo is designed to reflect the college’s rich history and future aspirations. This logo will be used throughout the college’s 20th anniversary year, appearing on marketing materials, social media, and other communication channels.

According to Foluke AbdulRazaq, Executive Director of Bridge House College,

“We are incredibly proud of our 20-year journey and the accomplishments we have made. BHC remains poised for the future.”

The college has unveiled a commemorative anniversary logo to mark this significant milestone. AbdulRazaq explained,

“This anniversary logo represents our commitment to embracing emerging trends, fostering continued innovation, customer satisfaction, community engagement, and continuing to provide exceptional value to our partners and stakeholders. Together, we look forward to many more years of success and growth.”

To commemorate this milestone, Bridge House College is hosting a series of events and activities throughout the year. Some of these events have already taken place, including:

Press Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the college premises, where the official anniversary logo was unveiled and the anniversary flag was hoisted.

Visits to media houses

Donations to schools in the neighborhood (CSR)

Commissioning of a college project

Grand finale (anniversary lecture and prize-giving ceremony) on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. Theme: Artificial Intelligence and Education: Opportunities and Challenges

Bridge House College (BHC) invites partners, stakeholders, and well-wishers to join in celebrating this momentous occasion. Your presence and support would add to the significance of this celebration.

At the heart of BHC’s success lies its steadfast commitment to excellence. The enduring relationships with partners and stakeholders have played a pivotal role in the college’s journey. BHC expresses sincere gratitude to all those who have been a part of this remarkable 20-year odyssey.

For more information about Bridge House College and its 20th Anniversary Celebrations, please visit the college’s website at www.bridgehousecollege.com and its social media handles.

