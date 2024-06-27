Olamide Drops Surprise EP “Ikigai / 生き甲斐 (Vol. 1)”

Nigerian rap heavyweight Olamide surprised fans with the sudden release of his new EP, “Ikigai / 生き甲斐, Vol. 1″ (Ikigai translates to “a reason for living” in Japanese).

The project features several exciting collaborations. The second track, “Uptown Disco,” boasts YBNL stars Asake and Fireboy DML appearances, promising an energetic and catchy anthem. Talented vocalist SABRI joins Olamide for the captivating “Knockout.”

But the true highlight for many fans will be the seventh track, “Synchro System.” This reunion brings Olamide back together with Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh – all former members of his YBNL label.

Listen to the EP below:

Stream here.