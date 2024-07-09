Debby and Seun are Set For The Aisle! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

There is a ceaseless flow of warmth and happiness when love is concerned. Debby and Seun have found this beautiful thing called love, which radiates magically.

Today, they are serving us multiple doses of sweetness with their pre-wedding shoot and we are simply obsessed. They slayed all their looks and we love how they brought a feel of nature to their shoot. These two are so smitten and it is evident in every smile, touch and soft stares. They look so perfect together and we are excited for them as they embark on their forever journey.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Photography @kennedyamaku