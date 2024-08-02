Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Investing in stocks may seem tasking, but it’s simpler and more accessible than you might think, especially with the ongoing public offers by Nigerian banks. There have been many conversations about stock investing, with people wondering whether they should participate in the bank’s public offers or not. Whether you’re new to the world of finance or looking to diversify your investment portfolio, there are ways to understand stock investing in a straightforward and relatable manner.

Understanding Stock Investing

Stock investing involves buying a small piece of a company, which makes you a part-owner and entitles you to a share of the company’s profits, often distributed as dividends. If the company’s value increases, the price of your stock also goes up, allowing you to sell it at a higher price than you bought it. Investing in stocks is not limited to the wealthy; it’s for anyone looking to build long-term financial security and grow their wealth. By owning shares in reputable companies, you can create a diverse investment portfolio that balances risk and potential returns.

There are several reasons to consider investing in stocks. There is long-term growth where stocks have historically provided higher returns compared to other investments over the long term. There is dividend income where many companies, including Nigerian banks, regularly pay dividends, providing a steady income stream. And there is ownership where owning stocks means you have a stake in the company’s success.

When investing in stocks, it’s important to understand the associated risks. Firstly, there is always the chance that the company you invested in may not perform as well as anticipated. Additionally, be prepared for price fluctuations, as stock prices are not stable and can rise and fall. However, if you invest in solid companies, you can rest assured that in the long run, you will likely see favourable returns.

Why Are Nigerian Banks Selling Shares?

You might be wondering why many banks are currently selling shares. Is there cause for concern? The answer is no. Nigerian banks are participating in the CBN Banking Sector Recapitalisation Program. Similar to the situation in 2005 under Soludo’s regime, banks are required to recapitalise. Commercial Banks with international authorisation must have N500 billion in their capital and commercial banks with national and regional authorisation must have N200 billion and N50 billion, respectively.

To meet these requirements, banks are raising funds by offering shares to the public. This presents a unique opportunity to be a part-owner of these institutions and potentially increase your wealth. Many Nigerian banks have been reliably paying dividends, making them appealing for long-term investors. Don’t rush into the offer just because it’s popular and the banks are actively promoting it. Take the time to research and comprehend the figures and financial reports. If possible, seek advice from your financial advisor and make an informed decision for yourself.

How to Get Started

Each bank has a subscription form, which you can download from their website or walk into the bank branch. But there is an even more straightforward alternative through the newly launched NGX INVEST platform by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the stock market regulators. This platform consolidates all primary offers, making it easy for you to invest in any public offer securely. Stock investing can be a powerful tool for building wealth. Whether you’re interested in banking stocks or exploring other industries, the key is to educate yourself, research the companies you wish to invest in, stay informed, and invest wisely.