Nelly Serves Fashion & Style Goals—Just Check These Photos Out | Life Before #BBNaija

A chef, fashionista, and former beauty queen—these three words perfectly describe Nelly (Nnenna Mbonu), one-half of the Nelita pair in the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard edition. Hailing from Abia State, she’s a former beauty queen, having won the Face of Igbere crown in 2013.

Beyond her culinary talents at her catering service, Food2Pot, Nelly also stands out for her impeccable fashion style. Whether she’s stepping out in traditional attire, celebrating in a stunning birthday outfit, keeping it casual for a day out with friends, or even in her chef uniform, Nelly’s looks are always on point.

Scrolling through her official Instagram page, it’s clear that Nelly consistently serves up style goals.

Check out these photos that prove Nelly’s fashion game is truly unmatched.