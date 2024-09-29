Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Slays BBNaija9 Eviction Night in Ugo Monye’s Wide-Legged Trousers & Bold Red Accent

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu stole the spotlight yet again on tonight’s Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ eviction show, exuding royalty in a stunning two-piece outfit by designer Ugo Monye.

The ensemble, an elegant blue set in a deep blue hue, featured wide-legged cropped trousers, known for their distinct flow and structure, and a top adorned with a striking red layered fabric across the front. Ebuka’s look combined traditional and modern elements effortlessly, making him the undisputed fashion king of the night.

As tensions rise in the BBNaija house, at least one housemate faces eviction tonight. With the competition heating up, all eyes are on Biggie’s house to see which housemate—or perhaps multiple housemates—will take the fall this evening. As we await the dramatic outcome, let’s take a moment to appreciate Ebuka’s impeccable style.

Check out more photos of Ebuka’s regal look below:

Credit:

Fit: @ugomonye.official
Shots: @theoladayo

