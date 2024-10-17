Stephanie & Jermaine’s White-themed #BNBling in Santorini Was Magical!

Saying ‘Yes’ to the love of your life is a sweet feeling… even sweeter when you say it while overlooking the picturesque city of Santorini!

Stephanie and Jermaine’s white-themed #BNBling was nothing short of magical. Amidst beautiful flowers, candles, and the enchanting backdrop of clear blue skies, Jermaine went down on one knee and asked Stephanie to marry him. Of course, she said ‘Yes!’ and the joy that filled the air was palpable. It was such a beautiful moment that perfectly captured the essence of their sweet love. Each frame would make you smile! 😍

Enjoy their proposal photos below:

Credits

Photography @nelsonniteh

