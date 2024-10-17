Connect with us

Weddings

Stephanie & Jermaine’s White-themed #BNBling in Santorini Was Magical!

Weddings

It Began With an Exciting Conversation 2 Years Ago - Enjoy Toyin & Tomi's Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

From Love At First Sight To Love Forever! Enjoy Kristen & Darlington's Pre-wedding Shoot

Style Weddings

Bold in Blue & Pretty in Pink: Wedding Guests Slay at Peterson Okopi and Prudent Gabriel's Traditional Wedding

Weddings

A Romantic Adventure in Cancun! Enjoy Nneka & Nnamdi’s Destination Wedding Photos

Weddings

Annie and Ankuri Found Love at the Gym! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

TRAVEL Weddings

Enter The Luxurious World of Destination Weddings With BN's Osas at The Abu Dhabi Wedding Showcase!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Spice Up Your Weekend With Some Love & Beauty!

Weddings

Oluchi and Udochukwu's Journey Began on the Streets of Twitter

Sweet Spot Weddings

Omotolani & Adetayo Found Love at a Wedding 2 Years Ago!

Weddings

Stephanie & Jermaine’s White-themed #BNBling in Santorini Was Magical!

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Saying ‘Yes’ to the love of your life is a sweet feeling… even sweeter when you say it while overlooking the picturesque city of Santorini!

Stephanie and Jermaine’s white-themed #BNBling was nothing short of magical. Amidst beautiful flowers, candles, and the enchanting backdrop of clear blue skies, Jermaine went down on one knee and asked Stephanie to marry him. Of course, she said ‘Yes!’ and the joy  that filled the air was palpable. It was such a beautiful moment that perfectly captured the essence of their sweet love. Each frame would make you smile! 😍

Enjoy their proposal photos below:

    

Credits

Photography @nelsonniteh

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php