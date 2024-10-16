It Began With an Exciting Conversation 2 Years Ago – Enjoy Toyin & Tomi’s Pre-wedding Shoot

One magical moment… Sometimes, that’s all it takes to connect you with the love of your life. Tomi had one of these moments 2 years ago when Toyin walked into his life.

What began with an exciting chit-chat at a mutual friend’s party blossomed into a beautiful love story just a few weeks later. Now, as they embark on their forever journey, we get to experience the magic of their love through their pre-wedding photos, and it is simply breathtaking! Each frame and Tomi’s narration of how their sweet love began would get you stuck in aww-mode! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Tomi:

It all started on a trip with a few close friends to Birmingham – West Midlands, UK, in February 2022. This trip came with a lot of self persuasion considering I had a lot of work pressure at the time; still, I decided to visit my friend. My friend hosted a party at his house to entertain some other mutual friends and I was literally being myself at the party that night until a beautiful angel was asked to come sit beside me during the games. She dazzled me with this ethereal beauty and self-aware demeanour that was laced with confidence – that very moment I couldn’t resist the temptation of bitting my lips and teasing my brains to start up conversations with her. She gave some mature takes to our small chit-chat and acted unimpressed about my personality (she must be a good actress I thought in my mind lol). We exchanged contacts that night and left it at that.

A few weeks later, I reckoned she was planning a trip to London and decided to follow up to check up on her plans – little did I know that the decision of reaching out to her again will be the start of the best decision I have ever made. We spoke on the phone for the first time on 4th March 2022, from that day, she became a part of me. We continuously spoke over the phone for several hours across different nights and days to the extent that I could write a book about her before her trip to London; these began to build the foundation to a solid friendship. We had some meaningful conversations about our interesting pasts, hobbies, shared values and unbelievable dreams for the future during her visit to London whilst I remember telling myself that I have been blessed with a great woman.

Our bond goes back to the earliest memories of celebrating her distinction in her Masters Degree in April 2022 and as we began to spend more time together, we shared everything – from laughters and exotic adventures to misunderstandings and life uncertainties. Our partnership, both personal and professional flourished as we found something rare and beautiful in each other. Amongst many things, the energetic and naive socialite with boundless enthusiasm of one person has elegantly complimented the other person’s air of gentle wisdom with grace of discernment and creativity of transforming the ordinary to extraordinary.

1 year 9 months after we started dating, with both hearts full of joy and both faces beaming of happiness while enjoying the luxurious panoramic views stretching from the enchanting shores of Italy to the skyline of Monte Carlo, Monaco, I went down on one knee, and of course, I got an emphatic “Yes”. We were engggaaaaged. Our love story rooted in a happenstance meeting in the United Kingdom has become a testament to the beauty of serendipity and the power of shared values. As we embark on this lifelong marital journey woven into the fabric of strong friendship and God’s leadership, we both look forward to our continued growth, building a life filled with love, inspiration and endless adventures. I can’t wait to call you wife, Oluwatoyin.

Credits

Bride: @tooyeen

Groom: @tomi.spice

Planner: @platinum_eventos

Photography: @georgefaleye

