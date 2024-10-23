A Workplace Romance! Here’s How Love Happened For Tekla & Adeoye

We know that getting a new job can come with endless possibilities, and sometimes, a little bit of romance can just sweeten the deal. This is exactly how it played out for Tekla and Adeoye 7 years ago.

Adeoye had just joined a new airline company as a pilot, little did he know that he was about to embark on a sweet love journey with a co-pilot. Now, it’s all love in the air as they soar through life together. They are serving us premium love and beauty with their pre-wedding photos, and we can’t get enough! Each frame is a representation of a love that has only deepened over the years. We are so pumped for them as they begin their happy ever after. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot an love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Adeoye:

It all started in 2017 when I first met Tekla after joining Air Peace. I remember that moment clearly—she stood out with her height, and I couldn’t help but comment on it. Little did I know that this brief interaction would be the start of something special. At first, we kept crossing paths, whether it was at work or during flights. Somehow, we kept running into each other so often that it almost felt like it was meant to be. One day, Tekla mentioned she was travelling for a wedding and would be away for a while.

That’s when it hit me—I didn’t want to lose touch with her. I immediately asked for her phone number and from there, we stayed connected. What began as casual conversations turned into something far deeper. Despite a few roller-coaster moments, we’ve made it here, stronger than ever. One of my favorite memories is from Tekla’s birthday in 2017. That day is etched in my mind because it was filled with laughter, connection, and a lot of joy. Over time, we’ve developed a love for the simple things—like playing FIFA together. It may sound like just a game, but for us, it’s been a way to unwind and enjoy each other’s company, even during our busiest moments.

When it comes to food, seafood has always been a shared favorite. We’ve had some of our best meals together, bonding over delicious plates. But if there’s one trip that stands out the most, it’s the one we took to Senegal in 2018. That journey gave us the chance to explore a new place together, creating unforgettable memories that we still talk about today. One thing I love about our relationship is how we align on important things, like our career choices. As pilots, we understand each other’s ambitions and challenges.

Supporting each other through our professional lives has been one of the most rewarding parts of our relationship. Now, as we plan our honeymoon to the Maldives, I can’t help but reflect on how far we’ve come. From that chance meeting in 2017 to building a life together, it’s been an incredible journey. Through it all, I’ve found a partner who shares my love for adventure, both in the air and on the ground.

Credits

Photography: @hon_teezee

Makeup: @buccii_signature

Hairstylist: @buccii_signature

Dress (red and pink): @flaunta_designs

Planner: @thesparkleplanners

