Weddings
Relish The Beauty of Love With Jasmine and Chinedu’s Pre-wedding Shoot
You’ll know when you see two people who are head over heels in love with each other. In essence, true love cannot be hidden and Jasmine and Chinedu are proof of this! 😍
As they embark on their sweet journey, we get to catch a glimpse of all the magic with their pre-wedding photos. Each frame radiates warmth and affection which is so beautiful to see. We also can’t ignore their stylish looks and the effortless chemistry they share, making every frame feel like a scene from a classic rom-com. You certainly want to take in all the sweetness for yourself as you scroll.
Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:
Credits
Bride @jaschiggymd
Planners @shamol_experience | @bankysuevents
Photography @officialbigdealweddings | @bigdealoflagos
Bride’s Outfit @stallionasoebi
Makeup @glambyomoye
Hair @stallionhair
Hairstylist @paulostylz
Groom’s Outfit @dejiandkola