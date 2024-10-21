Nkechi and Toye Met at a House Party – Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

Connect with us

Love happens in unexpected ways. One minute, you’re invited to a stranger’s house party, and the next, you’re meeting the love of your life!

Nkechi and Toye’s meet-cute has evolved into a perfect fairy tale, and we are so pumped! To seal their love forever, they had a beautiful white wedding ceremony with their family and friends present to share in their joy. They tied the knot in a vibrant traditional wedding, representing their Igbo and Yoruba roots to the fullest. Nkechi looked breathtaking and Toye was dashing in his outfit. Together, they made a picture-perfect couple, and the atmosphere was filled with love, laughter, and the promise of forever.

Enjoy their white wedding photos below and see their love story here:

    

   

               

    

  

They also had their traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

 

     

      

 

 

       

       

    

             

      

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Bride @kechxx
Groom  @toyesebalogun
Photography @tobi.lagos
Planner @deuseratos
Makeup @revysbeauty
Hairstylist  @monsurrhair
Bride’s outfit  @deebestlabels
Videography  @fdomingofilms
Content creator @shotsbydeb__
Backdrop  @zenbackdrops

White Wedding

Bride @kechxx
Groom  @toyesebalogun
Photography @tobi.lagos
Planner @deuseratos
Makeup @revysbeauty
Hairstylist  @monsurrhair
Bride’s outfit  @deebestlabels
Videography  @fdomingofilms
Content creator @shotsbydeb__
Backdrop  @zenbackdrops

