Connect with us

Events Promotions

Vivajets to Showcase Crew Outfit Designed by Loza at Lagos Fashion Week

Events Living Promotions

Discover a New Way to Live at the Ecclesia Hills Word Conference 2024

Events News Promotions

Globacom Highlights Role of Ofala and Other Festivals in Driving Development

Events Scoop Style

Celebs Turn Heads in Stylish Looks at Toke Makinwa’s Thanksgiving Soirée

Events TRAVEL

Of luxury, Destinations & Eco-friendly Islands; Enjoy The Thrills of Osas Okonyon's Abu Dhabi Trip

Events Promotions

Celebrating Faith and Unity: Praise God With The Twins 2024 Kicks Off in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria Host its Annual Conference, Launches New Publication

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Omoni Oboli's "The Uprising" Lights Up the Red Carpet | Get the Scoop

Events News Promotions TRAVEL

Join BN's Omotunde in Maryland USA for AWCAA's 20th Anniversary Gala | October 18th

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events

Vivajets to Showcase Crew Outfit Designed by Loza at Lagos Fashion Week

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Vivajets CEO, Chukwuerika Achum (L) and Fashion Designer, Loza Maleombho

Nigerian business aviation firm, Vivajets, is set to unveil a new novel outfit for its crew members. Created by renowned Ivorian designer, Loza Maleombho, the outfits will be presented at the Lagos Fashion Week, coming up on October 23rd to 27th 2024 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

With a growing fleet, global routes, and an expanding customer base, Vivajets wants to make a bold statement with its brand and appeal to the urbane and stylish.

“The business aviation market continues to grow in Africa despite its perception as a luxury service and Vivajets is positioning as a key player in this space,” said CEO, Chukwuerika Achum.

Vivajets executives

The designer of the new Vivajets outfit, Loza Maleombho, is a visionary fashion designer from Cote d’Ivoire, who has captivated the global fashion scene with her distinctive approach to design.

“Join us at the Lagos Fashion Week as we unravel our exciting brand promise in our extraordinary outfits and onsite activities. Visit our centre and you will have a taste of the Vivajets experience.” Salami said.

Sponsored Content

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php