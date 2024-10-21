Vivajets to Showcase Crew Outfit Designed by Loza at Lagos Fashion Week

Nigerian business aviation firm, Vivajets, is set to unveil a new novel outfit for its crew members. Created by renowned Ivorian designer, Loza Maleombho, the outfits will be presented at the Lagos Fashion Week, coming up on October 23rd to 27th 2024 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

With a growing fleet, global routes, and an expanding customer base, Vivajets wants to make a bold statement with its brand and appeal to the urbane and stylish.

“The business aviation market continues to grow in Africa despite its perception as a luxury service and Vivajets is positioning as a key player in this space,” said CEO, Chukwuerika Achum.

The designer of the new Vivajets outfit, Loza Maleombho, is a visionary fashion designer from Cote d’Ivoire, who has captivated the global fashion scene with her distinctive approach to design.

“Join us at the Lagos Fashion Week as we unravel our exciting brand promise in our extraordinary outfits and onsite activities. Visit our centre and you will have a taste of the Vivajets experience.” Salami said.

Sponsored Content