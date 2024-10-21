Discover a New Way to Live at the Ecclesia Hills Word Conference 2024

Connect with us

written by Moses Ida-Michaels
Published

4 mins ago

 on

The Ecclesia Hills will host their annual Word Conference themed “Eternity Living” from the 8th to 10th of November 2024 at The Hall, 14 Musa Yar Adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Guest speakers are Apostle Isi Igenegba, Pastor Chris Delvan, Pastor Chingtok Ishaku, and Prophet Edem Julius-Cudjoe.

What is Eternity Living? It is not only about what happens after we die. Eternity Living is about bringing heaven’s joy and purpose into our lives right now—into our work, family, relationships, and daily routines. This way of living starts today, not just in the future. At the Ecclesia Hills Word Conference 2024, we’ll show you how to live with this eternal perspective in everything you do. You’ll learn how to find true peace and purpose that lasts forever.

Why Should You Attend? This conference is an opportunity to experience transformation in every area of your life—whether you’re a professional seeking more purpose in your career, an entrepreneur balancing business and faith, or a parent navigating family life.

About Ecclesia Hills: We are young in spirit, generous toward God, and full of faith. Our mission is to love people, connect with family, touch the world, and “make ready a people prepared for God.”.

Details You Don’t Want to Miss 

Date: 8th–10th November 2024
Venue: The Hall, 16 Musa Yar’adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
To register, please click the link
See you there!
Host: Moses Ida-Michaels.

