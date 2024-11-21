Elizabeth Wathuti is Leading the Charge for Climate Justice in Africa

The air inside the Global Green Economy Initiative pavilion at COP29 is abuzz. Delegates weave in and out of huddled conversations, the thuds of heels on the carpeting adding to the hum of activity. In the midst of it all, Elizabeth Wathuti leans forward in a meeting, her red jacket a stark symbol of the cost of inaction on climate change.

Another handshake, another promise exchanged; Elizabeth’s schedule is packed to the brim. In this whirlwind of activity, the Kenyan climate activist and founder of the Green Generation Initiative carries with her not just a list of high profile meetings but the weight of a generation’s hopes for a liveable planet.

“It’s my generation and the children who will have to live longer with the consequences of inaction,” she said, her voice steady and deliberate.

At just 28, Elizabeth’s work and advocacy has already transformed lives across Kenya, planting seeds of resilience — both literal and metaphorical — in communities grappling with the impacts of the climate crisis.

The journey began in Kenya’s most forested region, where she grew up witnessing both the pristine beauty of untouched nature and the stark devastation caused by deforestation. Her early exposure to environmental issues inspired her to found the Green Generation Initiative, an organisation that nurtures young people to love and protect nature. To date, the initiative has planted thousands of tree seedlings across Kenya, a testament to her belief in grassroots action.

“Our work focuses on building resilience at the local level,” she explains. By greening schools, promoting regenerative agriculture, and planting fruit trees to supplement school feeding programs, the initiative ensures that children and communities are not just surviving but thriving.

“The children in the schools we work with now enjoy green spaces within their compounds, and the fruit trees we plant provide them with a source of nutritious food,” she explained.

For the award-winning Kenyan, these solutions are tangible examples of how local action can address global challenges. “We have so many solutions being spearheaded on the ground by communities and young people. These solutions are real, they are tangible, and we need to stop looking the other way and accelerate action globally.”

Elizabeth’s work has earned her international recognition, including the 2019 Africa Green Person of the Year Award and being named one of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans by the Africa Youth Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Wangari Maathai Scholarship for her commitment to environmental conservation. Holding a BA in Environmental Studies and Community Development, she represents a generation of young Africans who are not only inheriting the climate crisis but actively fighting to solve it.

At COP29, Wathuti is leveraging her platform to push for urgent climate action, particularly in the area of climate finance.

“This is a COP about climate finance, and for years, the financial mechanisms have been plagued with mistrust. Funds are often delivered late, not at all, or as loans that drive vulnerable nations deeper into debt,” she said.

Her critique, sharp yet constructive, urges global leaders to prioritise equitable financing mechanisms that genuinely address the needs of frontline communities. A central theme in Elizabeth’s advocacy has been the critical role of women in climate action.

“Women and girls are among the most affected by climate change impacts,” she noted, highlighting how droughts and other climate-induced disasters disproportionately burden women. Yet, she emphasises, women are not just victims—they are often the backbone of climate resilience.

“In many communities, it is women who are organising, finding solutions that work for them and their families,” she said.

“They’ve demonstrated what climate resilience looks like. If we’re not having women at the decision-making tables, we’re missing out on solutions that are already working.”

Elizabeth believes that amplifying women’s voices in climate discussions is not just about fairness — it’s about effectiveness.

“Women bring so much to the table in terms of the initiatives they’re already implementing at the local level. Their presence is essential for accelerating action.”

What drives Elizabeth to keep going, even as the climate crisis deepens? For her, the answer lies in hope and action. “I’ve learned that I cannot just sit back and be frustrated by the impacts. I have to find solutions, opportunities, and hope even in the greatest challenges,” she explained.

Her passion is deeply rooted in her upbringing and her firsthand experiences with nature.

“Growing up, I saw the contrast between untouched forests and deforested areas. That contrast drives me to do more—to green the planet, to help communities build resilience, and to ensure that everyone can adapt and thrive.”

Elizabeth’s work is also fueled by the tangible impact she sees in the communities she serves.

“Knowing that the actions we take are changing lives and transforming communities gives me the energy to keep going,” she explained.

“Every tree planted, every green space created—it all makes a difference.”

As a young African leader, Elizabeth sees her presence at COP29 as part of a larger movement to centre youth in global climate discussions. But she insists that representation alone is not enough.

“Our presence here is important, but we need to see this reflected in the decisions being made. Are the policies youth-centered? Do they prepare us to live in the resilient, greener world we’re fighting for?”

Elizabeth’s vision is clear: a future where communities are empowered, women are at the forefront, and youth lead the charge.

“Africa has the largest population of young people in the world, and in Africa alone, over 70% are below 30. This is a wake-up call to leaders. We are not just the future — we are the now.”

As the day winds down in Baku, Elizabeth Wathuti’s steady voice remains a beacon of hope and urgency.

Her work, grounded in local action and global advocacy, exemplifies the power of one person to spark change. “We’re changing lives, one action at a time,” she said.

And in the face of a crisis that demands both speed and scale, her message becomes a rallying cry for a world that, she believes, cannot afford to wait.