Gaining Economic Power Through Fashion Design: Veekee James Talks #HerMoneyHerPower

One day, Veekee James had an epiphany: she was paying the salaries of over 30 people, and she was just 5 year into her fashion business. It was at that moment she realised she was an economically powerful woman.

We visited Veekee James’ studio, where all the magic happens—from client consultations to designing and crafting custom pieces. Just as we arrived, Veekee was in the middle of creating a dress. Swapping her heels for flats, she got to work and walked us through her inspiring journey.

If you know Veekee, you’ve probably heard her story about starting her fashion business in her mum’s living room in Ajegunle. Reflecting on her humble beginnings, Veekee shared that, despite her undeniable talent for fashion, she had other skills too, including makeup artistry, which she used to earn extra income. However, she always prioritized her fashion dreams. “Prioritise your future,” she advises, explaining that instead of splurging on designer bags or shoes, she saved money from her side businesses to fund her fashion brand.

When asked what her bank balance would look like as a dress, Veekee said it would be a grand, flowy ball gown—an image of true financial power! We also enjoyed talking about her journey to becoming one of Nigeria’s top designers, which was not without its unique challeneges, as well as the importance of women gaining financial independence, autonomy, and economic power.

Enjoy the full convesartion below