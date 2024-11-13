Samuel Viavonu: How Media Manipulation Keeps Us Shackled in Intellectual Poverty

In the 16th century, Africa became the epicentre of trade for European powers like Britain and Portugal who exploited the continent’s people and resources. Communities were torn apart, families were ripped from their homes, men and women were shackled, and children were forced into the unknown. This era of transatlantic slavery, which lasted over 400 years, witnessed leaders exchanging their people for trivial items like gunpowder, gin, umbrellas, and other valuables that hold little worth today. My hometown, Badagry in Lagos, was a key slave port during this period. As a curator and tour guide at the Badagry Museum for a few years, I walked the shores where countless lives were shattered, recounting these stories to tourists.

As I reflect on this dark chapter of history, I realise that its impact reaches far beyond the physical chains that once bound our ancestors. The root cause of this atrocity was the exploitation and manipulation of those without resources by those in power and privilege. They used their wealth, knowledge, and authority to subjugate and enslave. This exploitation was not only physical; it was also psychological. This phenomenon continues today, with chains that are invisible yet feel even heavier—subtle and insidious. I refer to this modern form of slavery as “Intellectual Poverty,” which represents an inability to harness the abundant resources at our fingertips for personal empowerment.

I see this manifesting in two troubling ways: the manipulation of information and a disturbing surrender of personal responsibility. The modern-day slave masters are not individuals in power, but rather systems and narratives that discourage critical thinking and promote complacency. Information is manipulated to control, and individuals increasingly relinquish their capacity for critical thought, voluntarily binding themselves to ignorance.

The media, including blogs and online publications, often manipulates information to control our perceptions. They employ tactics such as cherry-picked clips—short videos or audio snippets taken out of context to distort the truth; sensational headlines—provocative titles that grab attention but misrepresent the content; biased reporting—only presenting one side of the story to reinforce existing views; shallow analysis—superficial explanations rather than in-depth investigations; and unverified sources—using unnamed experts or unconfirmed sources to support false claims.

These tactics exploit our biases and lead us astray. By recognising these manipulative strategies, we can begin to break free from intellectual poverty. I often see this intellectual poverty manifesting on social media, where people willingly surrender their mental autonomy. As I scroll through my feeds, I wonder if people use their critical thinking skills at all. I come across posts that spread misinformation, perpetuate harmful stereotypes, and promote groupthink—a phenomenon where individuals prioritise consensus over critical analysis. The alarming rate at which these posts are shared and liked highlights the pervasive nature of intellectual poverty.

Many people have traded critical thinking for convenience, enlightenment for entertainment, and intellectual growth for instant gratification. They often prefer easy answers over engaging deeply with complex issues. Instead of seeking knowledge that empowers them, they prioritise distractions that entertain. We cling to familiarity, avoiding the discomfort of challenging our assumptions and evolving our thoughts. This creates a culture of dependency, where individuals rely on others to think for them, make decisions for them, and dictate their reality.

We must recognise that the weight of intellectual poverty is more burdensome than the physical chains that once bound our ancestors in Badagry. This reality gives blogs and online publications an advantage; by exploiting our biases and preferences, they craft content that resonates with our emotions rather than challenging our minds. As a result, clickbait titles and sensationalised headlines spread rapidly, further entrenching intellectual poverty.

However, there is hope. We have the power to break free. We can choose to seek knowledge by investing in lifelong learning—either through formal education or self-directed exploration. We can encourage critical thinking by prioritising education, engaging in thoughtful discussions, asking questions, and challenging our assumptions. We can cultivate creativity and promote media literacy. The choice is ours. Will we continue to wear the shackles of intellectual poverty, or will we forge a new path? Will we remain slaves to our screens, or become masters of our minds? If at all, the time to break free is now.

***

Feature Image by Cotton Bro for Pexels