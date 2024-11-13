Ifeoluwa Ishola: Ava’s Resilience and Hope for a Brighter Future

Once upon a time, 18-year-old Ava lived in a small town in Nigeria. She was not just any girl; she was a dreamer, a believer and someone who held aspirations close to her heart, as carefully as one would cradle a delicate petal. She wanted to be a lawyer to stand against injustice, using her voice to speak for those whose voices were not heard. She also had a deep passion for cooking; the thrill of a sizzling pan, the aroma of spices, and the beauty of a well-plated meal stirred something powerful within her. Her vision was clear: she wanted to fight for justice and bring flavour to people’s tables.

But she would soon realise dreams are delicate things, like flowers blossoming in a garden of thorns. In Nigeria, where society’s expectations are as weighty as they are unyielding, Ava faced a cascade of challenges that sought to dim her ambitions. First, there was the constant financial strain. Her family struggled to make ends meet. Her father, a small-scale farmer, and her mother, a trader, worked tirelessly yet the funds they earned barely covered basic needs. They could not fund Ava’s ambitions. The dream of law school and culinary school seemed distant, tucked behind the haze of financial uncertainty. Tuition was high, and the cost of books, uniforms, and training materials was overwhelming.

Then came the weight of societal expectations. In her community, a young woman’s dreams were often limited to the expectations of family and society. “Why do you want to become a lawyer?” relatives would ask. “A chef?” they scoffed, “Isn’t that something you can do at home?” Many believed a woman’s place was at home, raising children and not in courtrooms or fancy kitchens. This belief wasn’t just a passive opinion but a prevailing barrier that discouraged Ava from speaking too openly about her dreams.

At school, Ava faced a scarcity of resources. The public education system in her area was underfunded, and many teachers were overworked and underpaid. Books were shared between students, and classrooms were overcrowded, making learning a struggle. She wanted to excel, to grasp the nuances of law, and to practice her cooking skills, but the tools she needed were out of reach. It was hard to imagine herself in a courtroom defending a client, or in a well-equipped kitchen perfecting a dish when the resources that could build her future were so scarce.

As they grew, Ava saw her friends lose hope in their dreams. Unemployment was high, and many young people in her town were turning to less fulfilling or risky paths for survival. Each time she saw a friend give up on their dream, it chipped away at her resolve, a reminder that society didn’t always nurture its youth but sometimes swallowed them whole.

In no time, self-doubt crept in on her. Every night, as she lay in her small bed, Ava would wonder, “Will I ever reach my dreams? Is it foolish to try when the odds seem so steep?” But each morning, with the rising sun, she tried to find strength, a new resilience towards her aspirations. She believed she could push through, despite the prickly vines that wrapped around her dreams.

Now, as Ava stands at the edge of adulthood, her journey is still unfolding. Her dreams are not yet realised, and the path remains difficult. She knows her goals may not come to fruition in the way she once imagined, or perhaps not at all. But she’s holding onto hope, determined to find another way if the doors won’t open.

She said to herself, “Life’s labyrinthine path is woven with thorns of adversity, Challenging our every step, and testing our resolve. Dreams, like delicate petals, tremble in uncertainty’s breeze. The journey to realisation is fraught with perilous twists.

Yet, in resilience’s crucible, our true strength is forged. Through trials, we discover the unyielding power of our soul. For in the darkness, a dream’s radiant light shines brightest.”

***

Featured Image by Cotton Bro for Pexels