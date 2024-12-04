Send Money Back Home to Nigeria With the Taptap Send App | Here’s More

Sending money back home to Nigeria just got a whole lot easier, faster, and cheaper! The buzz is real as Taptap Send is vastly getting recognized by some top celebrities and is set to change the game for Nigerians abroad supporting their families.

You won’t have to rely on just our words as here are some reviews from customers’ experiences.

The transfer process is smooth and fast, with a quick verification process that takes just a few minutes. Additionally, the conversion rate is higher than that of competitors, making it a standout choice for efficient transactions, says Jesumbo. The exchange rate and the process of remittance to naira account took only a few seconds, says Chioma.

Susan adds,

The Taptap app remains one of the best apps for transactions. No hidden transfer charges and it takes just a few seconds for the transactions to go through.

Taptap Send offers:

Amazing Exchange Rates: Get the most value for your hard-earned cash.

Zero Transfer Fees: Send more, and pay nothing extra!

Fast, Easy & Secure Transfers: Send money in a flash, with complete peace of mind.

Peace of Mind: Send money with peace of mind, knowing the funds are going where they are to be

Taptap Send lets you send money to Nigeria from the UK, US, EU, UAE, and Canada, and the icing on the cake? You get a $/£/€10 bonus on your first transfer using promo code “SOLASO”!

Download the App from the Android Play Store or iOS app store and start sending money today using Taptap Send.

Taptap Send is regulated and authorised by the FCA in the UK – The NBB in the EU – The FinCEN in the USA, FINTRAC in Canada and DFSA in UAE.

TapTap Send Payments Co. is licensed as a Money Transmitter by the Banking Department of the State of New York. NMLS ID: 2108069. Please visit the website for more License info.

Taptap Send (DIFC) is authorized and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for the provision of money services. Address: Unit GA-00-SZ-L1-RT-208, Gate Avenue, DIFC, UAE.

FX Gains Apply.

Sponsored Content