Ethiopian-American Naomi Girma Becomes the Most Expensive Defender in Women’s Football

Naomi Girma has officially joined Chelsea from San Diego Wave, making history as the most expensive female footballer. The Ethiopian-American defender’s £900,000 ($1.1 million) transfer surpasses the previous record of £685,000 ($788,000) set by Racheal Kundananji earlier this year.

Girma, who was under contract with San Diego Wave until 2026, had top European clubs like Lyon and Arsenal vying for her signature. But Chelsea sealed the deal, unveiling her in front of their home crowd at Stamford Bridge ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Super League (WSL) match against Arsenal.

At 24 years old, Girma’s transfer is a big deal—not just because of the price tag, but because she’s a defender. Most record-breaking transfers in women’s football have been for attacking players, making her move even more significant. In fact, only one other defensive transfer ranks among the top 20 most expensive deals in the sport.

For Girma, this move is a dream come true: “It doesn’t feel real, I’m just excited to be here in person,” she told Chelsea in a video interview.

On Chelsea’s website, she explained why Chelsea was the right choice for her: “There are a lot of things about Chelsea that made me want to come here—the culture, the winning mentality, the staff, and the players. It’s a top environment to learn and grow in.”

Girma’s rise has been remarkable. She played every minute of the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) successful Paris 2024 Olympic campaign and was crowned US Soccer’s Female Player of the Year in 2023.

Her football journey started in San Jose, California, with the Maleda Soccer Club, a community hub for Ethiopians in the Bay Area.

“I started playing as a young kid in San Jose,’ she says. ‘My dad started this community league thing called Maleda and it was for Ethiopians in the Bay… Both my parents immigrated from Ethiopia, so it was for them to have community and for all of us first-generation kids to have that shared experience. The community was really important to him.”