Joy Wanjiru Machugu-Zenz Is Helping African Women Thrive in Europe & Build Wealth at Home

Seated in the living space in her home in Freiburg, Germany, sunlight spilling through the curtains in an early tease of spring, Joy Wanjiru Machugu–Zenz exuded the same balance of grace and power as the symbol behind her. The wooden elephant figurine was clearly a motif for the woman being interviewed: strong, rooted, and unshakably confident.

Machugu-Zenz’s journey has spanned continents, cultures, and careers. Raised in Kenya and based in Germany, Zenz describes herself as a “perfect migrant.” In the interview, she used the term with a wry chuckle.

“I’ve taken the best of both worlds,” she said.

Moving to Germany at 24 was both exciting and daunting, she explained. Having studied German beforehand, she had a basic understanding of the language, but expressing herself fully was a challenge.

“The language was a barrier, but more than that, it was the mindset,” she reflected.

Her early years were filled with adjustment—to the culture, the language, and the isolation that came from being one of the few African women in her community.

“I didn’t want to lose myself because of the challenges. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do better,” she said.

It was that very blend of experiences that fueled her to build a thriving network that connects women across Africa and the diaspora.

With a background in project management and IT and experience working in Switzerland’s pharmaceutical and banking industries, Zenz’s ambition never waned. Her desire to carve out her space in Europe while maintaining her African identity led her to launch African Women in Europe (AWE).

In 2008, when social media was still nascent, Zenz created a website to connect with African women living in Europe. What began as a personal quest to find community quickly grew into something much larger.

“I just wanted to know what other Africans were doing in Europe,” she recalled. “Within five days of launching the website, 50 women had joined.”

Today, AWE has over close to 10,000 members as well as partners like Kenya Airways, the Federation of Women in Business, Jumia and the International Trade Centre (ITC).

The platform has become a lifeline for women navigating similar challenges, providing a space to share stories, exchange advice, and support one another.

Over time, AWE evolved into a full-fledged organization, hosting events across Europe — from Madrid to Geneva — where women could meet in person and celebrate their achievements.

“The idea was to dive into the culture of wherever we met,” the founder explained. “If we were in Italy, we ate Italian food; in Spain, we danced flamenco. It was about celebrating where we were while staying connected to who we are.”

AWE also began recognising African women excelling in business and leadership across Europe through its awards programme.

“We realised that so many women were doing amazing work but staying under the radar,” the project manager shared. “When you’re awarded by your own people, it feels different. It’s about being seen and celebrated by the community you represent.”

Another key initiative born from AWE is its books, where African women who have made their mark in Europe and the UK share their personal stories.

“Each chapter is written by a different woman, sharing how they overcame obstacles and built successful lives abroad,” Zenz said. “It’s not just about celebrating their achievements but creating a guide for others, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes we did.”

Her efforts also extend to financial education. Partnering with banks and fund managers, she organises workshops on investment opportunities, such as money market funds.

“Many diaspora women don’t realise they can grow wealth from where they are. It’s about simplifying the technical jargon and showing them the path.”

After more than a decade of building AWE, Zenz turned her attention to a new challenge: empowering African women through trade. In 2021, she launched African Women in Trade (AfWITrade) as a response to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at boosting intra-African trade by reducing tariffs and improving market access.

“The AfCFTA enables us to trade within Africa without exorbitant tariffs. For example, now we can pay from Kenya’s shillings to Zambia’s kwacha without going through the US dollar. That’s revolutionary.”

One of the standout features of AfWITrade is its matchmaking programme, which helps African women in the diaspora invest back home in ways that are fraud-proof.

“We’ve seen too many cases where diaspora investments fall apart because of mismanagement on the ground,” Zenz explained. “We vet the systems and connect women with trustworthy partners to ensure their investments are safe and impactful.”

AfWITrade hosts monthly webinars to share information on trade.

Despite its success, Zenz’s work was not without hurdles. From navigating bureaucratic red tape in Africa to overcoming financial barriers for women entrepreneurs, the journey was far from easy.

“The systems aren’t always supportive,” she admitted. “For example, diaspora investors often face operational challenges on the ground, from poor accountability to outright mismanagement.”

The project manager was determined to change that. By encouraging value addition — such as packaging and processing goods locally — she aimed to ensure that African businesses retained more of the wealth they generated. “We’re tired of just exporting raw materials,” she said. “We want to create jobs and build industries right here in Africa.”

Zenz’s initiatives have not only provided practical tools for African women but have also worked to dismantle stereotypes about Africa and its diaspora. “I’m fighting this narrative of Africa as poor,” she stated firmly. “We’re proving that African women are financially stable, capable, and driving change.”

Her work with AWE and AfWITrade also brought her closer to her own roots. “We’ve spent so much time focusing on going back to Africa for holidays, but now it’s about going back for trade,” she said. “I want us to invest in our communities, not just with money but with ideas and opportunities.”

“This is our time,” the mother of two said. “We have the tools, the networks, and the ambition. Now we need to act.”