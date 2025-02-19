How Generative AI for Menstrual and Menopause Care Is Saving Women at Work

Each year, U.S. employers lose an estimated $6 billion in productivity due to untreated menstrual health conditions and menopause-related challenges. Employees like Sarah, a Gen Z worker dealing with debilitating menstrual cramps, and Martha, a senior sales director navigating unexpected perimenopause bleeding during a high-stakes presentation, highlight the urgent need for workplace solutions.

Generative AI tools, such as Sanicle.Cloud’s “Ask Sani,” offer discreet support and AI-powered insights tailored to reproductive health. By integrating with FSA/HSA benefits, CVS partnerships, and meal planning services like HelloFresh, employers can provide holistic care that reduces absenteeism and supports retention. Coupled with social impact initiatives and access to community support, these solutions ensure women feel empowered, not sidelined, by their health.

The potential for generative AI to address these challenges reflects a critical alignment with the White House Gender Policy Council’s goals to advance gender equity and equality in the workplace, making this an urgent call to action for employers and policymakers alike.

The Corporate and Government Impact

Employers across corporate and government sectors are facing a silent crisis: the loss of skilled staff and declining revenue tied to unaddressed women’s health issues.

In the U.S. alone, untreated menstrual health challenges and menopause symptoms contribute to an estimated $150 billion in lost productivity annually, as women take time off or reduce their hours due to unmanaged symptoms. This issue disproportionately impacts women of colour, who often face compounded challenges, including lack of access to care and systemic inequities.

The Trump Administration has a critical opportunity to reinforce its support for women’s health by building on the work of the White House Gender Policy Council, established by President Biden to advance gender equity and equality.

By ensuring this council’s continuation and prioritizing investments in workplace wellness, the administration can directly address the root causes of lost productivity, retention challenges, and gender inequities.

Dr Judith Joseph on the Menopause Gold Rush

Renowned psychiatrist and researcher Dr. Judith Joseph highlights the urgency of addressing menopause inequities:

“Black women go through menopause longer, earlier, and with more severe symptoms than other groups and are less likely to get treatment—even for therapies invented by Black pioneers like Dr. Percy Julian. We must close this gap by integrating culturally competent care into workplace health programs.”

The Role of Sanicle.Cloud: A Tech-Driven Solution

Sanicle.Cloud is stepping up to address these challenges with generative AI and integrated health solutions tailored to women’s health. By combining proprietary AI tools like Ask Sani with seamless integration of benefits such as FSA/HSA, partnerships with CVS, and community support, Sanicle.Cloud is poised to revolutionise workplace wellness.

Chaste Inegbedion, Chief Period Officer at Sanicle.Cloud, shares his vision:

“As we prepare to launch at the UN Commission on the Status of Women, I’m excited to see our work align with the UNSDGs, particularly Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and Goal 5 (Gender Equality). Ending period poverty and addressing menopause inequities aren’t just health issues—they’re social determinants of health that impact entire communities. Generative AI can empower women, educate men, and create workplaces where everyone thrives.”

Social Determinants of Health: A Broader Impact

The ripple effects of unmanaged menstrual and reproductive health extend far beyond the workplace. Research underscores the need for comprehensive education and counselling to improve women’s and their spouses’ attitudes toward menopause. When men—both as spouses and colleagues—are better informed, they can provide meaningful support, reducing stigma and fostering inclusivity.

Martha and Sarah: A Workplace Wellness Case Study

It’s a typical Monday morning at a bustling tech company in Tulsa. Sarah, a Gen Z software engineer, trudges into the company clinic clutching her abdomen. Another bout of debilitating menstrual cramps threatens to derail her productivity. Across town in Texas, Martha, a seasoned senior sales director, is halfway through a critical sales presentation when perimenopause symptoms—hot flashes and unexpected bleeding—throw her off balance.

Two women, two stages of life, one shared challenge: navigating menstrual and reproductive health in the workplace. But thanks to Sanicle.Cloud, their day doesn’t spiral out of control.

The Clinic Comes Through for Sarah

Sarah’s cramps are no match for the tools at the company clinic powered by Sanicle.Cloud. The staff taps into the platform’s AI-powered Ask Sani, a discreet chatbot that provides personalised insights based on her menstrual health data.

The chatbot confirms Sarah’s symptoms align with primary dysmenorrhea and offers actionable solutions: heat wraps, recommended pain relievers, and guided breathing exercises. Through Sanicle.Cloud’s integration with CVS, Sarah’s prescription is ready for pickup within the hour. She’s also delighted to learn she can use her FSA/HSA benefits to cover all related expenses.

Feeling more in control, Sarah takes advantage of the platform’s community feature, connecting with others who share tips for managing cramps. Before she knows it, she’s back at her desk, debugging code with her signature Gen Z energy.

Martha’s High-Stakes Rescue

Meanwhile, Martha faces a crisis mid-presentation. A sudden gush signals unexpected perimenopause bleeding, and her confidence wavers. She excuses herself and opens Sanicle.Cloud on her phone.

Through Ask Sani, Martha discreetly logs her symptoms. The platform instantly offers guidance, calming strategies for her hot flash, and a nearby CVS location where she can grab an emergency period care kit.

Thanks to Sanicle’s partnership with HelloFresh, Martha is reminded she has pre-ordered a tailored meal kit to support her iron levels—a small but meaningful step in addressing her symptoms long-term.

Reassured, she returns to the room and delivers the pitch flawlessly, securing the deal like the seasoned pro she is.

All from the Comfort of the Office

Sanicle.Cloud’s robust platform isn’t just a safety net—it’s a game-changer. Here’s how it works:

Generative AI Insights: Proprietary data powers real-time predictions, helping employees like Sarah and Martha anticipate symptoms and make informed health decisions.

Reproductive Health Information: From menstrual health to menopause, users can access expert-vetted resources for every stage of life.

Social Impact and Employee Benefits: Through seamless integration with existing benefits like FSA/HSA accounts and partnerships with CVS, the platform delivers cost-effective care options.

Community Support: Employees can join forums or Q&A sessions for shared experiences, fostering a supportive workplace culture.

Discreet Chatbot Support: Employees enjoy confidential access to reproductive health assistance, removing stigma from the conversation.

Transforming Workplaces

Later that week, Sarah and Martha bump into each other in the break room and exchange knowing smiles. They marvel at how Sanicle.Cloud isn’t just solving health crises but also creating a culture of care, respect, and empowerment.

By addressing everything from menstrual cramps to menopause symptoms, Sanicle.Cloud is redefining workplace wellness. For Sarah, it means a productive day free from pain. For Martha, it means staying poised in the boardroom, even when her body has other plans.

“Workplace wellness has evolved,” Martha says with a laugh. “You can nail your pitch and handle menopause—all from the comfort of the office, thanks to Sanicle.Cloud.”

And that’s how two women, with the help of cutting-edge tech, turned a challenging day into a win. Sanicle.Cloud isn’t just an app—it’s the future of workplace health.

Daryll Hall- AI Creative Project Manager, Sanicle on the Broader Impact

“Martha’s and Sarah’s experiences aren’t unique—they’re daily realities for millions of women worldwide. Sanicle.Cloud exists to bridge these gaps with innovative tools and a human touch. By combining generative AI, employee benefits, and access to community support, we’re not just solving health problems; we’re creating equitable workplaces that respect and celebrate women’s unique health journeys.”

Through stories like Sarah’s and Martha’s, Sanicle.Cloud showcases how workplace wellness programs can transform lives, boost productivity, and create environments where everyone thrives. Let this be a call to action for employers and policymakers: the time to invest in women’s health is now.

