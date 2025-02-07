Harnessing Leadership and Resilience; Get ready for the UR³ Summit 2025!

The 2025 UR³ Resilience Summit, convened by self-re-engineering and communication coach Stephanie “StephREDD” Kadiri, culminated in a groundbreaking two-day experience in Lagos, Nigeria. This year’s edition, themed “M.O.V.E: Maintain Optimism, Visualize & Engage,” brought together a diverse array of business leaders, professionals, and distinguished personalities to explore the art of thriving in an unpredictable world.

The summit, which welcomed in-person and virtual participants from Africa, Asia, Europe, and beyond, emphasised the critical need for resilience in navigating personal and professional challenges. Hosted by the charismatic comedian Forever, the summit was a vibrant hub of knowledge exchange and networking.

The main conference started with an inspiring conversation between the convener, Stephanie “StephREDD” Kadiri, and the renowned news anchor at Channels TV, Ini John-Mekwa.

The dialogue centred on StephREDD’s journey of resilience in keeping the UR³ Summit alive. She candidly shared how previous editions of the event had tested her resolve and commitment to the vision. However, she revealed that the overwhelming testimonials from past attendees—stories of transformed lives, renewed hope, and actionable breakthroughs—fueled her determination to press on.

When I hear how UR³ has helped people navigate their darkest moments or achieve their biggest goals, it reminds me why I started this journey, StephREDD reflected. The impact we’ve made keeps me going, even when the odds seem insurmountable. Resilience isn’t just what I teach—it’s what I live, she added, setting the tone for the summit.

In his keynote address, Joe Osawaye, Chief Inspiration Officer of Kiza Group Dubai, highlighted the importance of empathy, adaptability, and strategic foresight in leadership, urging attendees to embrace challenges as catalysts for growth.

The ability to bounce back from life-altering challenges is what resilience means. What you learn in times of turbulence is very important. It is what makes you resilient.

Renowned executive coach and founder of BMO Advisory Services; Bola Matel-Okoh shared her perspective on evolving workplace dynamics and the growing need for resilience in leadership. She underscored the importance of cultivating emotional intelligence and staying connected to one’s core values.

Resilience isn’t just about surviving—it’s about evolving with strength and staying true to your mission, she remarked, urging the audience to remain committed to personal growth and the development of others in their professional spheres.

Other visionary leaders who shared their insights on topics ranging from emotional intelligence and innovation to financial resilience and community building include Ace Journalist, Chief Editor of TW Magazine, Adesuwa Onyenokwe; Value Seller Mentor and TEDx Partner, Deepak Bajaj; Founder & CEO of Chelis Group, Dr Tina Udoji; Finance Expert and Lead Coach at Smart Stewards, Sola Adesakin; CEO of TalenteQuip and Regional Business Partner for West Africa at Clarity4D, Victor Diali; Sales & Leadership Coach and Founder of AQ Coaching, AQ Ali; Lead Coach and Clinical Psychologist at Emotions Mechanics Workshop, Enitan Oyenuga; Digital Parenting Coach & Founder of Lagos Moms, Yetty Williams; CEO of Graeme Blaque Advisory, Zeal Akaraiwe; Leadership & Management Expert, Adora Ikwuemesi; Managing Director of Ziba Beach Resort, TriciaBiz; Founder of Fair & Fest Events, Dima Hamze Ghraizi; Founder & CEO Living Radiance Consults & Foshizi Tours, Ifeoluwa Olanrewaju; and Strategic Finance Leader, Oluwatoyin Aralepo amongst others.

The summit also featured engaging activities, including interactive sessions and a vision-boarding and goal-setting session. Designed to empower individuals and organizations, the session was facilitated by world-class Performance Strategist; Dr. Abiola Salami.

Attendees gained actionable insights, renewed energy, and a deeper understanding of navigating life’s challenges with grace and determination.

The UR³ Summit wasn’t just about thought-provoking discussions—it was a sensory experience designed to inspire and rejuvenate. Attendees indulged in a culinary delight with an array of yummy bites, while the electrifying music performance by Team Definition set the tone for an unforgettable day.

DJ Snap kept the energy high with a dynamic mix of beats, including the specially curated UR3 playlist. For those seeking relaxation, a mobile massage space from Massage by Carmel offered a moment of tranquillity amidst the excitement. The summit also featured an interactive dance performance by Dancerapy.

The 2025 UR³ Resilience Summit was supported by sponsors and partners, including Wootlab Foundation, GLAZIA Magazine, Echo-wise Investment Services, Gemona West, David Wade, Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN), Massage by Carmel, Coach-To-Transformation, Kaffy Kreative Agency, and Sara O Events & Design.

For more information about the event, visit the website and follow @ur3conference on Instagram.

