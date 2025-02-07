The Leading Woman Show Season 3 is set to Champion Gender-Balanced Leadership in Nigeria

In a nation where women’s leadership often goes unnoticed, The Leading Woman Show is back to rewrite the narrative. At a media parley in Lagos, the Women in Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN) Global unveiled the third season of its groundbreaking show, set to premiere on February 8, 2025. With a sharper focus on policy and gender inclusivity, the show is not just returning—it’s evolving to inspire a new generation of women leaders.

Renowned women’s leadership advocate, founder, and executive director at WILAN, Abosede George-Ogan offered a compelling glimpse into the season’s transformative theme, The Policy Series. At the event, she emphasized the show’s profound impact, stating,

The Leading Woman Show is more than just a talk show; it’s an effort to deconstruct social norms that have hindered women. We are committed to reshaping the perception of women leaders and inspiring the next generation of female changemakers.

She further elaborated on WILAN’s vision, saying,

For us at WILAN, our goal is clear: we want to inspire and shape gender-balanced leadership. Nigeria is made up of men and women in nearly equal proportion, and leadership should reflect that reality. However, we are far from this balance, but with a consistent shift, we can begin to close this gap.

She also shed light on the broader societal benefits of gender-balanced leadership.

Evidence shows that with gender-balanced leadership, corruption reduces, and people have better access to healthcare and education, Abosede noted. This is not a battle for dominance but a call for fairness. Leadership should be inclusive, allowing all voices, including those of women, to be heard in decision-making processes.

Since its inception, the show has garnered significant audience engagement, sparking critical conversations on issues such as support for working mothers, equity in governance, and the importance of mentorship and networking for Nigerian women.

According to the communications lead at WILAN Global, Ìtunu Hunga, the success of The Leading Woman Show would not have been possible without the support of its partners, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and Luminate.

Their commitment to advancing women’s leadership and fostering democratic values has allowed us to amplify the voices of women leaders, drive meaningful conversations, and inspire lasting change; Itunu acknowledged at the media parley.

The Leading Woman Show Season 3 premieres on February 8, 2025, and will air on NTA at 11 am, AIT at 9 pm on Saturdays, and Channels TV every Sunday at 7:30 pm.

The show will also be available to stream on WILAN’s YouTube channel, ensuring accessibility for a global audience. Follow @wilanglobal on Instagram and across social media for updates and episode previews.

