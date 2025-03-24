Connect with us

Eva Alordiah is Back With the Visuals for “I LOOK GOOD”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Eva Alordiah is back with a new music video. The rapper and songwriter, known for tracks like “Solo Life,” “Deaf,” and “Lights Out,” has released the visuals for “I LOOK GOOD,” a song is all about growth, gratitude, and stepping into a new version of yourself.

The lyrics reflect how far she’s come, with lines like “I’ve been through hell and I’m back, doing the work on myself.”

The video, directed by The Sancturian, keeps the focus on the message, complementing the track’s  energy. It’s a return to official visuals for Eva, and she’s excited about it. “I haven’t made an official music video in soooooo long! I feel like a brand new fresh-out-box artist,” she shared.

Watch below

