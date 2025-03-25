Connect with us

This Marble Cake Recipe from Terry’s Kitchen is Almost Too Easy

Rotimi’s “Questions” is Pure Romance & Vanessa Mdee Makes It Even Sweeter

Uzo Aduba’s Joyous Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

"Giving is Part of Love": Uzor Arukwe on Relationships, Masculinity & Playing Odogwu Paranran

Lanre Olusola Shares How to Stand Firm in the Face of Adversity on Be Transformed Podcast

No Labels, No Clarity: Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Talk Situationships

Cameroonian Trotters Sauce Might Be Your New Favourite Meal

Luxury Dates, Millions in the Bank & an Unforgettable Escape | Watch Episode 5 of The Most Toasted Girl

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Dream Count, American Academia & Why She’s Not on Social Media

Jarvis, Peller, Folagade Banks & Azziad Go Head-to-Head on Kiekie Unscripted Experience

If you’ve ever looked at a marble cake and wondered how those chocolate and vanilla swirls come together so perfectly, Terry’s Kitchen has a simple recipe that breaks it all down. And the best part is you don’t need any fancy baking skills to pull it off.

Start by whisking two eggs in a bowl. Add some sugar, melted butter, liquid milk, and a tablespoon of vanilla essence. Mix everything well, then bring in the all-purpose flour and stir until you get a smooth batter.

Now, here’s where the magic happens. Pour half of the batter into another bowl, add a tablespoon of cocoa powder, and mix until it turns rich and chocolatey like melted chocolate.

To get that signature marble effect, pour a scoop of the plain batter into a baking tin, then add a scoop of the chocolate one on top. Keep alternating until you’ve used it all up. Then take a small stick and drag it through the batter in a crisscross motion to create those beautiful swirls.

Pop it in the oven, let it bake, and there you have it your very own homemade marble cake. Soft, delicious, and just as good as it looks.

Watch Terry’s Kitchen’s recipe below.

