This Marble Cake Recipe from Terry’s Kitchen is Almost Too Easy

If you’ve ever looked at a marble cake and wondered how those chocolate and vanilla swirls come together so perfectly, Terry’s Kitchen has a simple recipe that breaks it all down. And the best part is you don’t need any fancy baking skills to pull it off.

Start by whisking two eggs in a bowl. Add some sugar, melted butter, liquid milk, and a tablespoon of vanilla essence. Mix everything well, then bring in the all-purpose flour and stir until you get a smooth batter.

Now, here’s where the magic happens. Pour half of the batter into another bowl, add a tablespoon of cocoa powder, and mix until it turns rich and chocolatey like melted chocolate.

To get that signature marble effect, pour a scoop of the plain batter into a baking tin, then add a scoop of the chocolate one on top. Keep alternating until you’ve used it all up. Then take a small stick and drag it through the batter in a crisscross motion to create those beautiful swirls.

Pop it in the oven, let it bake, and there you have it your very own homemade marble cake. Soft, delicious, and just as good as it looks.

