Connect with us

Living Promotions

A Refreshing Twist: The Singleton Presbyterian

Inspired Living

At Just 15, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke Paints His Name into the Guinness World Records

Living Promotions

Explore the Ultimate Spots for Crew Hangouts in Lagos with Grant’s Whisky!

Culture Living

Small-Small, Begi-Begi, Chop-Chop & Other Words Nigerians Repeat for Emphasis

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Ini Dima-Okojie, Simi & More Stars Had the Sweetest Words About Their Mums on Mother's Day

Events Living News Promotions

A Sanctuary of Luxury & Relaxation – Maison Valor’s Exclusive Escape for Women

Living News Promotions

Movement: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Debuts Their Community Issue

Inspired Living News Sports

Ebele Ojechi’s ‘For The Glory’ Collection for Chelsea FC is a Beautiful Tribute to Igbo Culture

Inspired Living

Can You Really Afford Therapy? A Conversation with Dedoyin Ajayi on Mental Health in Nigeria

Living Scoop

Pope Francis Is Out of the Hospital & His Message Is Full of Gratitude

Living

A Refreshing Twist: The Singleton Presbyterian

Avatar photo

Published

3 mins ago

 on

If a cocktail that is both invigorating and lively is what you crave, The Singleton Presbyterian makes an excellent choice.

This light yet flavorful drink pairs the smooth richness of Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky with the bold spice of ginger beer, creating a beautifully balanced sip. Finished with fresh fruit and a lemon twist, it’s as visually appealing as it is delicious.

The Singleton Presbyterian Recipe

Ingredients:
● 1.5oz Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
● Ginger beer
● Mixed sliced fruit (for garnish)
● Lemon twist (for garnish)

It is the perfect drink for any occasion whether you’re unwinding after a long day or enjoying a light, flavorful cocktail with friends. It’s simple, elegant, and packed with refreshing character!

Watch the full episode here:

For more #HDYS cocktail recipes, head to @KechiLoren’s YouTube channel and discover the full collection.

Ready to explore your Singleton? We recommend trying The Singleton Presbyterian for a uniquely refreshing whisky indulgence.

#Howdoyousingleton #SavourTheSingleMoment #TheSingleton

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php