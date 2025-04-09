A Refreshing Twist: The Singleton Presbyterian

If a cocktail that is both invigorating and lively is what you crave, The Singleton Presbyterian makes an excellent choice.

This light yet flavorful drink pairs the smooth richness of Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky with the bold spice of ginger beer, creating a beautifully balanced sip. Finished with fresh fruit and a lemon twist, it’s as visually appealing as it is delicious.

The Singleton Presbyterian Recipe

Ingredients:

● 1.5oz Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

● Ginger beer

● Mixed sliced fruit (for garnish)

● Lemon twist (for garnish)

It is the perfect drink for any occasion whether you’re unwinding after a long day or enjoying a light, flavorful cocktail with friends. It’s simple, elegant, and packed with refreshing character!

