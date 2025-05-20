Dennis Isong: How to Verify Any Property in Lagos Before Payment

There’s a popular saying in Lagos: “Shine your eyes well before you buy land.” This saying holds a lot of truth. In a city where real estate is booming and land is highly valuable, there are many unscrupulous individuals ready to take advantage of buyers. If you want to verify any property in Lagos, you need to do your homework before your hard-earned money disappears.

You’ve likely come across lands for sale in Ibeju-Lekki, Sangotedo, Ikorodu, Epe and even in upscale areas like Lekki Phase 1 or GRA Ikeja. These offers might sound enticing, the prices may appear attractive, and the agents may speak as if they’re your long-lost relatives wanting to help you succeed. But don’t be fooled by sweet talk. Before you spend a single kobo, remember the most important rule: always verify any property in Lagos.

Why Verification Matters

Lagos is not your regular town. It’s fast-paced, full of hustlers and dreamers alike. That means while real opportunities exist, scams are equally alive and active. And here’s the bitter truth: not every land you see for sale truly belongs to the person selling it. Some properties have been sold five times over. Others are under government acquisition. Some have family disputes wrapped tighter than a Nollywood script.

Now, you may say, “I’ve got a trusted agent.” That’s good. But trust alone is not a verification tool. That your uncle’s friend is in real estate doesn’t automatically mean the land is legit. You need proof, not just vibes.

So, How Do You Verify Any Property in Lagos?

You start by asking the right questions and following the right steps—quietly but smartly. When a property is presented to you, don’t rush. Calm down. Smile. Ask for the documents. Yes, the documents. The foundation of verification is paperwork.

If the seller or agent becomes defensive or keeps postponing, that’s your red flag waving like a carnival dancer.

Now, ideally, you want to see documents like the Deed of Assignment, Survey Plan, Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), Governor’s Consent, or even Excision documents if it’s a new area. Each of these has its purpose and tells a different story about the land. But just having the papers is not enough. People can forge anything these days, even a C of O. The paper must be checked and confirmed at the right places.

Where to Do Your Property Verification in Lagos

The Lagos State Land Registry is your first reliable stop. Here, you can find out if the property is under government acquisition, if it has pending litigation, or if it’s been sold to someone else. There’s also the Surveyor-General’s Office, where you can verify the authenticity of a survey plan and know exactly where the land falls on the Lagos master plan.

You might be wondering, “Do I have to go through all this myself?” The answer is no. That’s what professionals are for. Engage a verified real estate lawyer and a licensed surveyor. These people are trained to smell trouble before you even know it exists. They’ll interpret documents, check coordinates, and confirm claims. The little money you pay them could save you millions in heartbreak.

The Family Land Matter

Ah yes, the famous “omo onile” issue. In Lagos, family lands are everywhere, especially on the mainland and outskirts like Ikorodu, Badagry, Epe, and parts of Ajah. Some are genuine. Many are problematic.

If you’re buying family land, please and please, ensure all principal members of the family are aware of the sale and agree to it. Get a lawyer to prepare the documents in the presence of witnesses. Take pictures. Record conversations if you must (without being shady). Anything to cover your back. Because if one cousin returns from abroad tomorrow and says, “I didn’t agree to that land sale,” your peaceful sleep could turn into court dates and police visits.

Titles Don’t Lie—People Do

If a property has a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) or Governor’s Consent, it means the government recognises the ownership, and you can sleep better at night. These documents are not easy to get and are a good sign of legitimacy. But still, you must cross-check with the Land Registry to be sure it’s not forged or revoked.

Don’t fall for the common scam where someone shows you a C of O for a completely different plot of land. Make sure the survey coordinates on the document match the actual location of the land. That’s why you need your surveyor to check.

Don’t Be Pressured

One of the biggest tricks in Lagos real estate is urgency. They’ll tell you:

“Sir, someone else is ready to pay this afternoon.”

“Madam, this is the last plot. I can’t guarantee it’ll still be available by tomorrow.”

Calm down. Lagos is big. Land no dey finish. The right property won’t disappear because you took two days to verify it. If the seller is putting too much pressure, it’s often a sign that something is not clean. Walk away or slow down. It’s your money, and it must work for you, not turn against you.

Cheap Can Be Expensive

Everyone loves a good deal. But in Lagos, if a land offer is too cheap, it deserves extra scrutiny. There’s usually a reason why it’s cheap. It could be under government acquisition, have multiple claims, or lack proper documentation. Investigate before you celebrate. It’s better to spend N5 million on a clean property than N2 million on a property that’ll drag you into years of legal drama.

Be Street-Smart. Be Book-Smart Too

Lagos real estate requires both street wisdom and legal awareness. Ask neighbours around the land. Visit the area multiple times. Go during the day and also at night. See what’s happening there. You’ll be shocked at what you might discover. Someone might even point you to the “original owner” you never heard of.

Trust, but verify. That’s the golden rule.

As someone who is actively involved in the real estate space in Lagos, I’ve seen people cry because of avoidable mistakes. I’ve also seen others succeed because they followed due process. Property is one of the best investments you can make, but it must be done wisely. To verify any property in Lagos is not just a suggestion. It is a requirement—one that can save you from emotional, financial and spiritual wahala. If you can’t do it yourself, get help. Ask questions. Confirm claims. Take your time. Because in Lagos real estate, what you don’t verify may become what you regret.

***

Feature Image by Tubarones Photography for Pexels