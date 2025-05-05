Glow Deposit Launches ‘Vacation’ Body Shimmer: The Luxe Glow Oil for Radiant Melanin Skin

Glow Deposit marks its entry into the beauty realm with the launch of Vacation Body Shimmer; a lightweight glow oil designed to highlight and celebrate the beauty of African skin. Created with melanin-rich tones in mind, this non-greasy shimmer oil provides an effortless, radiant finish for both bare skin and makeup. This release underscores the brand’s commitment to offering beauty experiences that celebrate the elegance of African women.

Vacation Body Shimmer is made to fit into everyday moments. It can be applied across the shoulders, chest or legs for a soft glow. With its lightweight texture and smooth feel, it blends in easily and leaves the skin looking polished, nourished and softly illuminated.

Glow Deposit began as a personal interest that quietly grew into something more intentional; a desire to create beauty products that celebrate African women. Long before the brand was formed, the founder, Chidimma Esther Okia pursued a career in nursing.

I trained as a nurse, she shared, but I found myself drawn to makeup. I wanted to create something for African women, something soft and radiant.

As her love for makeup deepened, so did her passion. That passion became purpose and eventually, a legacy in the making. Chidimma’s goal is not just to build a successful beauty brand, but to create something that lasts beyond her.

I want my daughter to take over Glow Deposit when I’m grey and old, she says.

This long-term vision is what gives the brand its depth — a commitment to honoring melanin, empowering women, and creating a glow that can be passed on from one generation to the next.

Here’s the Magic

Lightweight texture that blends smoothly without a greasy feel

Radiant finish that flatters melanin tones on makeup or bare skin

Made with nourishing oils such as jojoba and coconut for skin softness

This glow tells a story of confidence, radiance and beauty. It is made for women who want to feel confident and celebrated whether on vacation or simply embracing their everyday beauty.

Glow Deposit is a beauty brand that develops high-performance makeup tailored to the needs of African women. Through inclusive shade ranges and skin-focused formulations, the brand supports women in highlighting their natural radiance.

African women are invited to experience intentional beauty through products thoughtfully designed with their skin tones in mind.

Vacation Body Shimmer will be available for purchase on May 5th, 2025. Join the Glow List today and enjoy 15% off your first order! Don’t miss out—sign up here

Sponsored Content