Connect with us

Beauty Promotions

Glow Deposit Launches ‘Vacation’ Body Shimmer: The Luxe Glow Oil for Radiant Melanin Skin

Beauty Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Jemima Osunde Just Gave Us Two Birthday Looks You’ll Want to Save

Beauty Scoop Style

Annie Macaulay Came Through in Green Glam for the 17th Headies Awards

Beauty Movies

Wunmi Mosaku’s 'Sinners' Press Tour Beauty Looks Are a Masterclass in Elevated Minimalism

Beauty Scoop Style Weddings

This Dress! Talk About Priscilla Ojo's Bridal Perfection

Beauty Scoop Style Weddings

Pink Lace, Striped Geles & No Misses: Priscilla Ojo’s Bridesmaids Did That!

Beauty Events Promotions

L’Oréal Professionnel Paris reintroduces the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil with an Exclusive Industry Event in Nigeria

Beauty Scoop Sweet Spot

Tyla for Pandora Is All the Pretty You Need Today | See Photos

Beauty Events News

Urban Skin Rx Arrives in Nigeria: A New Era of Inclusive Skincare Begins

Beauty Scoop Style

Marsai Martin Brings the Glam & Everything in a Sequined Burgundy Dress | See Photos

Beauty

Glow Deposit Launches ‘Vacation’ Body Shimmer: The Luxe Glow Oil for Radiant Melanin Skin

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Glow Deposit marks its entry into the beauty realm with the launch of Vacation Body Shimmer; a lightweight glow oil designed to highlight and celebrate the beauty of African skin. Created with melanin-rich tones in mind, this non-greasy shimmer oil provides an effortless, radiant finish for both bare skin and makeup. This release underscores the brand’s commitment to offering beauty experiences that celebrate the elegance of African women.

Vacation Body Shimmer is made to fit into everyday moments. It can be applied across the shoulders, chest or legs for a soft glow. With its lightweight texture and smooth feel, it blends in easily and leaves the skin looking polished, nourished and softly illuminated.

Glow Deposit began as a personal interest that quietly grew into something more intentional; a desire to create beauty products that celebrate African women. Long before the brand was formed, the founder, Chidimma Esther Okia pursued a career in nursing.

I trained as a nurse, she shared, but I found myself drawn to makeup. I wanted to create something for African women, something soft and radiant.

As her love for makeup deepened, so did her passion. That passion became purpose and eventually, a legacy in the making. Chidimma’s goal is not just to build a successful beauty brand, but to create something that lasts beyond her.

I want my daughter to take over Glow Deposit when I’m grey and old, she says.

This long-term vision is what gives the brand its depth — a commitment to honoring melanin, empowering women, and creating a glow that can be passed on from one generation to the next.

Here’s the Magic

  • Lightweight texture that blends smoothly without a greasy feel
  • Radiant finish that flatters melanin tones on makeup or bare skin
  • Made with nourishing oils such as jojoba and coconut for skin softness

This glow tells a story of confidence, radiance and beauty. It is made for women who want to feel confident and celebrated whether on vacation or simply embracing their everyday beauty.

Glow Deposit is a beauty brand that develops high-performance makeup tailored to the needs of African women. Through inclusive shade ranges and skin-focused formulations, the brand supports women in highlighting their natural radiance.

African women are invited to experience intentional beauty through products thoughtfully designed with their skin tones in mind.

Vacation Body Shimmer will be available for purchase on May 5th, 2025. Join the Glow List today and enjoy 15% off your first order! Don’t miss out—sign up here

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php