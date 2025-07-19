Music Found SAMAD When He Wasn't Looking; Read How He Embraced It in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

Did you miss our last conversation with Damilare Kuku? You can catch up here.

This week, we are doing life with SAMAD, a young Nigerian singer, songwriter, rapper and performer. Samad said he’s on track to make a lasting impact on the Afrobeats genre and the music industry as a whole.

Enjoy the conversations!

Hey Samad. How do you feel right now?

Alhamdulillah, I’m feeling really good. Grateful to God for life and everything.

The first time I encountered your brilliance was that response reel on IG to someone who said you won’t win a Grammy. I like how you turned that negativity around. How did you find yourself as an artist? When did the inspiration to start singing come?

Oh, the response reel—thank you! I discovered my talent about 3 years ago. Funny enough, I started as an Instagram comedian. I’ve always been a curious and adventurous person, so I’ve constantly explored creative outlets. Along the line, I realised I could rap, and that’s when everything changed. I decided to blend humour with rap and started dropping freestyles consistently. To the glory of God, I released my first official single last year, and here we are now. The journey’s just beginning.

Please walk me through your background–growing up, education and any memory from your childhood that continues to shape what you are today?

I was born and raised in Ibadan, Nigeria. I had my primary education there, then I moved to boarding school at Federal Government College, Ogbomoso, a major chapter in my life that shaped me, not just academically, but also street-wise smarts and resilience.

Back then, I was a straight-A student, the typical good boy, well-behaved, quiet and focused. I eventually went on to study Agricultural Engineering at Abiola Ajimobi Technical University in Ibadan, where I just recently graduated. It was during my university years that I stumbled upon music. I say “stumbled” because I didn’t see it coming. I had no musical background growing up. I was that quiet, reserved kid, so when people from my primary or secondary school see what I’m doing now, they’re genuinely shocked. Even my parents and close family are still surprised that I became an artist. But that’s the beauty of growth. I didn’t plan any of this; it found me, and I embraced it.

So happy to hear that. I genuinely see that you’re ripe for whatever this industry has to offer. You have a special talent that draws people. What would you say is the ultimate goal for you with music? If music doesn’t work, what else would you have done?

I know many still see me as an upcoming artist, and that’s fair, because I’m still early in my journey. But deep down, I believe I’m ripe and ready to go. My ultimate goal with music is beyond fame or charts. I want to leave a legacy through storytelling, especially coming from someone like me who didn’t have a musical background. I want my journey to inspire others who feel like they don’t fit the mould, and show that purpose can find you when you least expect it.

If music didn’t work out, I’d still be in the creative space. I have a strong passion for photography and videography, and I’m a professional video editor as well. I studied Agricultural Engineering, so there’s always that. But right now, I’m fully committed to this. I believe in the gift I’ve been given.

Lameda is a fictional character, but with your storytelling skills, it’s still believable. Which of your songs has an imprint of your life? I mean, a reflection of yourself

Yes, LAMEDA is fictional, but when it comes to a song that truly reflects me, it has to be “Tomorrow (GRAMMY).”

That song was born from a real-life moment. Someone trolled me and said I’d never win a Grammy, and instead of arguing or clapping back online, I went to the studio. “Tomorrow (GRAMMY)” is my reply to that doubt. It’s me affirming my journey, speaking greatness into existence even when it’s not visible yet.

It’s not just a response to that one person; it’s a message to myself. A reminder that I can do it. That I will do it. So when I listen to that song now, I don’t just hear music, I hear fuel. I hear faith. I hear purpose. That’s one song that carries the imprint of who I am and what I believe. Now and then, I drop pieces of my reality in my music, sometimes coded, sometimes direct. It’s all part of the bigger story I’m telling.

Most times, when an artist is breaking out and they are asked what they wish to bring into Afrobeats or music, they often have something to say. What would you say you’re bringing into Afrobeats?

What I’m bringing into Afrobeats is storytelling with soul. I’m not just here to make vibes, I want to make people feel. I’m bringing that intentionality, that emotional depth, that ability to paint pictures with words, even if it’s in Yoruba, pidgin, or English. A lot of Afrobeats is built around rhythm, energy and enjoyment (which I love), but I want to merge that with meaning, so you’re dancing, but you’re also reflecting.

I believe there’s space for more vulnerability, more narrative and more truth in our sound. So whether I’m rapping, singing, or telling a fictional story like LAMEDA, it’s always connected to something real. That’s what I’m bringing, my truth, my language, my story, in a way that moves the crowd.

I know you read and grew up listening to stories. But what inspires you to create music? Is there a routine that gets you into your creative juice? What’s your process like?

Yes, I grew up reading and listening to a lot of stories, especially Yoruba folklore, Quran and Bible stories, and even street gist. They shaped my imagination and how I see the world. But when it comes to music, what inspires me most is life itself.

Sometimes it’s a random conversation, a voice note, something someone said online, or even just how I feel when I wake up. I’m very observant, and I like turning ordinary moments into something deeper. I don’t have a strict routine, but what helps me get into my creative space is isolation and honesty. I like being alone with my thoughts, sometimes playing beats over and over till something clicks. And I freestyle a lot, that’s actually how most of my songs start. I just go with the vibe and let the story come out naturally.

My process isn’t always the same, but the goal is: make it real, make it hit, and make it last.

You recently met with Pheelz, Zlatan Ibile and others. What was the most important thing that meeting these top guys revealed to you?

Meeting people like Pheelz, Zlatan Ibile, and others who are already at the top of the game was a huge moment for me. It wasn’t just exciting, it was eye-opening.

The most important thing it revealed to me is that these people are human too. They’ve felt fear, faced rejection, dealt with doubt, just like the rest of us. But what sets them apart is consistency, belief, and the willingness to keep showing up even when it’s hard.

It reminded me that talent is only part of the journey. The rest is discipline, patience, and knowing your why. Being in the same room with them made me realise that I’m not as far as I thought. I just need to stay focused and keep building. If they can make it, I can too. And not just make it, I can leave a mark.

What’s a typical day in your life like?

During the day, I usually handle my responsibilities, staying grounded and doing what I need to do. But the moment I’m free, my mind switches straight into artist mode. Evenings and nights are for music, writing, recording, editing videos, brainstorming content, or just zoning out to beats. Sometimes I stay up really late creating, because that’s when my ideas really flow. Outside of all that, I’m just a chilled guy. I don’t like stress, I like my space, and I can spend hours watching YouTube shows; it’s one of the ways I unwind and even find inspiration sometimes. Balancing everything isn’t always easy, but the hunger to succeed keeps me going. I know what I’m building, and I know it’ll all be worth it.

You just dropped another single, Tomorrow (GRAMMY). Should we expect a full body of work soon?

Well, let’s just say I’ve been cooking, and not just singles this time. Something bigger is definitely in the works. Whether it’s an EP or something more, just know you’ll be hearing a fuller body of work from me soon.

There are also some interesting conversations behind the scenes, collaborations, and all that good stuff. But I believe in timing, so I’m taking my time to do it right. For now, just stay locked in. More music, more visuals, more growth. Everything is aligning, slowly, but surely.

Write a few words to Samad in 10 years

I hope you’re still moving with purpose and creating from a place of truth. I hope you haven’t forgotten the hunger, the nights you stayed up dreaming, and the people who believed in you before the world caught on.

I know for sure that you are going to make it big, so stay grounded. Remember: you’ve come a long way from the quiet boy in Ibadan who stumbled upon his gift. Keep telling stories. Keep making your people proud. And above all, never stop being you.

With love and belief,

Samad (2025).

Thank you for being on Doing Life With…, Samad

Thank you for having me.

__

Many thanks to SAMAD for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

Do you love this content, have any feedback for us or want to be a BellaNaija Features contributor? We’d love to read from you. Shoot us an email: [email protected]. Join us on Saturday for the next episode