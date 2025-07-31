Equipped to Earn: GESP YABATECH Celebrates Outstanding Learners

In a spirited celebration of ambition and achievement on Wednesday, 30 th of July, 2025, the Yusuf Grillo Hall at Yaba College of Technology came alive as over 200 girls who completed the Girls’ Education and Skills Partnership (GESP) free training programme were recognized.

The ceremony not only marked the end of an intensive digital and technical training journey but also the beginning of new careers, as each girl received a National Skills Qualification (NSQ) Level 2 certificate and a fully equipped start-up toolkit.

In the GESP Yabatech first and second training cohort, which ran from November 2024 to May 2025, over 1000 young girls between the ages of 13 and 24 were given free hands-on training across four focus areas: GSM and Mobile Phone Repair, Computer Maintenance and Hardware Repair, Web Application Development, and Mobile Application Development. Among the highlights of the Startup Toolkit and National Skills Qualification Certificate Presentation Ceremony was the distribution of a total of 200 toolkits: 50 laptops to the best- performing girls in Web Application Development, 50 laptops for those in Mobile Application Development, 50 toolkits for the trained hands in Computer Hardware Maintenance and Repair and 50 toolkits for the learners in GSM and Mobile Phone Repair, empowering the girls to hit the ground running as tech entrepreneurs, freelancers, or job- ready professionals.

Also, 94 girls who underwent the competency-based assessment process were awarded the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) Level 2 Certificate. This will enable them to take the next step and begin to practice their skills independently.

The gesture is a practical and meaningful way to support their journey into the world of work and enterprise.

These are not just kits; they are launchpads, said Dr. Funmilayo Doherty, GESP Coordinator at YabaTech, in her opening remarks. Each one is a symbol of belief in the potential of these young women to lead innovation and transformation in their communities and across the tech industry.”

Dr. (Engr) Ibraheem Abdul, Rector of Yaba College of Technology, lauded the learners’ resilience and the program’s transformative potential.

This is more than graduation—it’s activation. These young women are not just field-ready; they are future-ready,” he declared.

The event was graced by prominent dignitaries including First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu represented by Abimbola Odumbaku, Professor Isolaowa Funso Afolabi – Yabatech Governing Council Chairman, and Dr. Alonge Elizabeth Lola.

Also in attendance was Muhammed O. Okorie, Social Policy Manager and Officer-in- Charge at UNICEF’s Lagos Field Office, who reaffirmed the agency’s support for youth empowerment initiatives.

Throughout the ceremony, the most touching moments came from the girls themselves, many of whom shared powerful testimonies of transformation and newfound purpose.

Before this program, I had no idea I could build something of my own, said Olufunmilayo Oluroye, now a budding mobile developer. Today, with the training and the laptop I received, I can design and build mobile apps. I feel unstoppable.

Oluwalanke Toluwani admitted to initial skepticism but quickly became one of the program’s most committed learners.

Every lesson was worth it. I learned, unlearned, and evolved. I’m proud to say GESP hanged my life.

For Ayodele Glory, GESP was her first exposure to the tech world.

It was tough, but also the most empowering experience I’ve ever had. I even got international mentorship. Most of all, I now believe in myself.

The program’s influence has already begun to ripple into the professional world. Employers and industry leaders such as Prince Adeniyi Gbadebo (GESP Mastercraft, Agege), and Ndubuisi Harrison (Carlcare Training School, Lagos) were present to offer career pathways, internships, and entrepreneurial support.

As Dr. Doherty aptly concluded:

We’re not just handing out certificates and kits—we are planting seeds of change. These women will blossom into tech leaders, innovators, and role models. Some already have.

The GESP initiative, supported by UNICEF, Generation unlimited and UK Aid aims to bridge the gender skills gap by equipping adolescent girls and young women (ages 13 to 24) with employable skills in mobile and web application development, mobile phone repairs, and computer hardware maintenance, this was excellently executed by GESP Yabatech, which is coordinated and led by Dr. Funmilayo Doherty.

About GESP YABATECH

The Girls’ Education and Skills Partnership (GESP) at Yaba College of Technology is a transformative skills development initiative committed to empowering Nigerian girls and young women through technical and vocational education. By focusing on high-demand sectors in the digital economy, the GESP Yabatech, promotes educational equity, reduces gender disparity in the tech industry, and offers a clear pathway from learning to earning.

The GESP Yabatech, located at the All-Girls Tech hub, PTDF building, Yaba College of Technology, is open to further sponsorship and collaborations to equip the next generation of skilled entrepreneurs and employers of labour and can be reached via mail [email protected].

