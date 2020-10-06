Connect with us

Events

Register to attend Nigeria’s First Virtual Pitch Competition for Female Entrepreneurs tagged "Mentoring Her Pitchathon 2020" | October 10th

Events Promotions

Richfield Nigeria’s Groundbreaking Ceremony for its New Residential Housing Development Project in Abeokuta was a huge success

Events

Stephanie Linus Is Living Her Best Life (Family, Friends & A Surprise Birthday Party thanks to her Husband!)

Events Movies & TV Scoop

All the Must-See Highlights from Mercy Eke's Birthday Bash

Events

GiST wants to Raise Female Leaders & Change Makers in Underserved Communities with the Health for Her Project

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Spotted: #BBNaija's Nengi, Ozo, Lilo, Olive Emodi at La Mode Magazine’s 2020 Green October Event

Events Promotions

Davido will be heating up the Stage Live at the Exodus Abuja 2.0 | October 2nd

Events

You Can't Miss Naija Made's 2-Day Virtual Conference "Naija Made For More: Celebrating Collective Resilience" | October 2nd & 3rd

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Laycon is the Latest Millionaire, Landlord & SUV Owner! Highlights from the #BBNaija Prize Presentation

Events

Register to attend Nigeria’s First Virtual Pitch Competition for Female Entrepreneurs tagged “Mentoring Her Pitchathon 2020” | October 10th

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Mentoring Her is an online social platform that virtually connects female mentors to mentees where they can develop relationships and help each other grow in areas relating to education, career, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment. Mentoring Her provides a powerful network that empowers girls and women to succeed through connections, communication, and community in a way that prioritizes their health and safety.

To celebrate her launch in Nigeria and to empower female entrepreneurs, Mentoring Her is hosting her first-ever pitch competition- “Mentoring Her Pitchathon”. The Founder of Mentoring Her, Dr. Lolade Adeyemi strongly believes that to empower a woman is to empower a nation and that great women support women.

Mentoring Her Pitchathon 2020 is a virtual competition day where women will pitch their business ideas to top industry leaders to get their buy-in, advice, and support. Women who qualify as finalists stand a chance to win a 1,000,000 Naira business loan, cash, and many more opportunities to help them set-up or scale their business. Attend this event and meet phenomenal women who are blazing the trail.

This event will hold online and will be streamed live across different social media platforms;

Date: Saturday, October 10th, 2020
Time: 6pm-8pm
Register to attend Here

Judges of the competition are:
Hansatu Adegbite– ED, WIMBIZ
Osayi Alile– CEO, ACT Foundation
Jane Egerton- Idehen– Country Manager, Avanti Communications
Yemi Keri– Co-founder, Rising Tide Africa
Kyari Bukar– Chairman, Sunu Assurance – Head Judge on The Next Titans

Tentative Keynote Speaker: Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu – First Lady of Lagos State
Coaches include:
Ife Durosinmi-Etti – Founder, AGS Tribe
Kemi Ogunkoya– Founder, Rellies works/Author of The Leadership Guardian

Follow on social media via the following channels
Instagram- @mentoringher, @drloladeadeyemi
Twitter-@mentoringher
Facebook- Mentoring Her
LinkedIn- Mentoring Her

—————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Book Excerpt: Devil’s Pawn by Kukogho Iruesiri Samson

Olakunle Ologunro: So Much to Teach My NYSC Students, So Little Time

Burna Boy May Have Shrugged Off the Responsibility, but Other Nigerian Celebrities Are Stepping Up

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 9 Style Tips Every Man Should Know

Firecracker Toyeen: A Brief History Into My Journey to the Amrica
Advertisement
css.php