Register to attend Nigeria’s First Virtual Pitch Competition for Female Entrepreneurs tagged “Mentoring Her Pitchathon 2020” | October 10th
Mentoring Her is an online social platform that virtually connects female mentors to mentees where they can develop relationships and help each other grow in areas relating to education, career, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment. Mentoring Her provides a powerful network that empowers girls and women to succeed through connections, communication, and community in a way that prioritizes their health and safety.
To celebrate her launch in Nigeria and to empower female entrepreneurs, Mentoring Her is hosting her first-ever pitch competition- “Mentoring Her Pitchathon”. The Founder of Mentoring Her, Dr. Lolade Adeyemi strongly believes that to empower a woman is to empower a nation and that great women support women.
Mentoring Her Pitchathon 2020 is a virtual competition day where women will pitch their business ideas to top industry leaders to get their buy-in, advice, and support. Women who qualify as finalists stand a chance to win a 1,000,000 Naira business loan, cash, and many more opportunities to help them set-up or scale their business. Attend this event and meet phenomenal women who are blazing the trail.
This event will hold online and will be streamed live across different social media platforms;
Date: Saturday, October 10th, 2020
Time: 6pm-8pm
Register to attend Here
Judges of the competition are:
Hansatu Adegbite– ED, WIMBIZ
Osayi Alile– CEO, ACT Foundation
Jane Egerton- Idehen– Country Manager, Avanti Communications
Yemi Keri– Co-founder, Rising Tide Africa
Kyari Bukar– Chairman, Sunu Assurance – Head Judge on The Next Titans
Tentative Keynote Speaker: Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu – First Lady of Lagos State
Coaches include:
Ife Durosinmi-Etti – Founder, AGS Tribe
Kemi Ogunkoya– Founder, Rellies works/Author of The Leadership Guardian
