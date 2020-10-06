Register to attend Nigeria’s First Virtual Pitch Competition for Female Entrepreneurs tagged “Mentoring Her Pitchathon 2020” | October 10th



Mentoring Her is an online social platform that virtually connects female mentors to mentees where they can develop relationships and help each other grow in areas relating to education, career, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment. Mentoring Her provides a powerful network that empowers girls and women to succeed through connections, communication, and community in a way that prioritizes their health and safety.

To celebrate her launch in Nigeria and to empower female entrepreneurs, Mentoring Her is hosting her first-ever pitch competition- “Mentoring Her Pitchathon”. The Founder of Mentoring Her, Dr. Lolade Adeyemi strongly believes that to empower a woman is to empower a nation and that great women support women.

Mentoring Her Pitchathon 2020 is a virtual competition day where women will pitch their business ideas to top industry leaders to get their buy-in, advice, and support. Women who qualify as finalists stand a chance to win a 1,000,000 Naira business loan, cash, and many more opportunities to help them set-up or scale their business. Attend this event and meet phenomenal women who are blazing the trail.

This event will hold online and will be streamed live across different social media platforms;

Date: Saturday, October 10th, 2020

Time: 6pm-8pm

Register to attend Here

Judges of the competition are:

Hansatu Adegbite– ED, WIMBIZ

Osayi Alile– CEO, ACT Foundation

Jane Egerton- Idehen– Country Manager, Avanti Communications

Yemi Keri– Co-founder, Rising Tide Africa

Kyari Bukar– Chairman, Sunu Assurance – Head Judge on The Next Titans

Tentative Keynote Speaker: Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu – First Lady of Lagos State

Coaches include:

Ife Durosinmi-Etti – Founder, AGS Tribe

Kemi Ogunkoya– Founder, Rellies works/Author of The Leadership Guardian

